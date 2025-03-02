Is Grocery Store Sushi Actually Worth Buying?

Grocery store sushi has been around for decades in the U.S. Its main appeal is it's much less expensive than having sushi at a restaurant, so you can satisfy your cravings without going over budget. Most of us would agree that the pre-packaged sushi you find at the store isn't great, but the question remains if it's worth buying. To help us solve this dilemma, we talked to Marc Spitzer, chef and partner at Bondst and Okaru, two modern Japanese restaurants in New York. His verdict? "Just given the price point a grocery store has to be at, it will be decent at best."

We have to agree. Even at a restaurant, taking too long to eat your sushi is a common mistake. That's because the dish is meant to be enjoyed fresh, with the rice still slightly warm. Once the rice begins to cool, it hardens too much. At the grocery store, the sushi is left sitting there for hours, which is why it's always too cold and hard and never tastes fresh. Plus, as Spitzer pointed out, "In most cases it will be treated tuna." Though he admits, "I'm sure the sushi could be good at some grocery stores, but I guess that all comes down to the definition of good." For us, it's definitely not hard rice and old, raw fish. Overall, it's not worth spending money for a subpar dish that's really just a poor imitation of the real thing.