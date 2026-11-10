I Went To McDonald's Headquarters And Tried Its Global Favorites Menu

I have visited the British Isles perhaps more than any other European destination, and every time I go, I usually pop into a McDonald's. I'm obsessed with the pineapple stick that sometimes comes as a kids' meal option, and always intrigued by the burgers with American names, like the Mississippi Stack and the Philly Cheese Stack. While regionally named burgers would play well within our country, the one U.K. import on the menu was the more rudimentary sounding BBQ Bacon Stack. This doubled-up patty burger first hit U.K. stores in 2021, and has even previously held sway on the Global Favorites menu as recently as 2024.

An encore of the BBQ Bacon Stack at this McDonald's in 2026 seems like a ringing endorsement. It has a good sounding lineup of pepper jack cheese, smoky bacon, lettuce, Roma tomatoes, slivered onions, and an unspecified BBQ sauce. The only thing that really stood out to me was the sesame and poppy-seed bun.

When I took my first bite, I felt like I was eating a souped up Big Mac, minus the needless middle bun. The burger patties were ultra-thin, essentially letting the other elements have more of a say. Once you get past the endless shreds of lettuce and floppy tomatoes, the BBQ sauce starts to give this stack an identity. It's neither smoky nor sugary. It seemed to be more vinegar based, and I guess a little comparable to brown sauce from the U.K. The sauce was indeed the draw, but not sure it was enough to make this a destination sandwich worth a passport stamp of approval. Maybe if the beef was a collab with famed steakhouse Hawksmoor, then we'd be onto a winner.