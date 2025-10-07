What's The Big Deal About Ketchup On Hot Dogs?

On some level, we understand and sympathize with the anti-ketchup brigade. If you're going to get a hot dog, you ideally want to enjoy the flavor of the actual sausage, and ketchup can certainly become overwhelming if applied too liberally. And with so many full-grown adults proudly declaring that they only watch cartoons and only read young adult novels, we completely get the satisfaction that comes with telling someone to grow up and engage with something that has even a modicum of complexity. But at the same time ... well, who cares that much?

We're reminded of other food-related questions that often get posed on talk shows and podcasts. Is a hot dog a sandwich? Does pineapple belong on pizza? These are fun conversation starters, and if you really get into it you'll end up with some fascinating food for thought. But — and we know this will make us sound sanctimonious — these are not real issues. No lives hang in the balance. We are not in 2013 anymore; we are not having late-night bull sessions between swigs of IPA and episodes of "Portlandia." The people putting ketchup on hot dogs don't genuinely deserve your contempt; there is enough of that going on already.

Of course, most people who argue about hot dog condiments don't take it that seriously. It's just a bit of fun to bicker over — and that's fine. But there's no need to get judgmental. (Full disclosure: This writer had a Nathan's hot dog with raw onion and small amounts of ketchup at Coney Island this weekend, and it was delicious.)