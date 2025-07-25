This Is What Obama Really Thinks About Ketchup On Hot Dogs

It turns out that Barack Obama is the only one in the entire household that feels this way, and Craig Robinson even said that every time visits the Obama family, there's ketchup there. Michelle confirmed that Barack is the only one who is staunchly anti-ketchup, and he's a bit of a loner at home when it comes to overall use of the condiment.

Not every United States president feels so strongly about ketchup, either. Donald Trump is said to enjoy his well-done steak with ketchup (which, for the record, I think is horrific), so it wouldn't surprise me if he puts the stuff on hot dogs too. Then there was Richard Nixon's scandalous favorite breakfast, which supposedly consisted of cottage cheese with a squirt of ketchup on top. That one just makes me feel funny in ways I can't explain.

Obama does share the sentiment about ketchup and hot dogs with a lot of Chicagoans, however. If you ask for ketchup on a hot dog at some stands, many places will famously refuse to do this (though a few exceptions exist for children). They might even give you a little bit of verbal grief in front of everyone in line. This is such a sacred rule in Chicago that even presidents of the United States would have to take flak for it — no exceptions. It's clear where former president Obama stands about the sweet red stuff on hot dogs, but many others seem to be a lot looser on the matter.