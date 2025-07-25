This Is What Obama Really Thinks About Ketchup On Hot Dogs
The subject of ketchup on hot dogs is so controversial that even former presidents have something to say about it. In an episode of the "IMO" podcast, hosted by Michelle Obama and her brother Craig Robinson, former president Barack Obama dropped by for a guest interview. Part of the conversation ended up being about whether or not using ketchup as a condiment on a hot dog was an acceptable practice. Michelle and Barack Obama originally met in Chicago (Michelle is from the South Side), which is a very opinionated city when it comes to hot dogs.
"In my opinion, and this is controversial in my family, you should not eat ketchup after the age of eight," said the former president (via YouTube). Michelle Obama and Robinson begin to laugh, with Michelle clarifying, "We here at IMO have nothing against ketchup." Apparently, she's not as militant when it comes to Chicago's hot dogs. Barack does admit that perhaps his feelings on the matter are a bit extreme, saying, "I might be a little too draconian." It's a statement that Michelle agrees with, partially due to the fact that his cutoff age is so young.
How others feel about ketchup
It turns out that Barack Obama is the only one in the entire household that feels this way, and Craig Robinson even said that every time visits the Obama family, there's ketchup there. Michelle confirmed that Barack is the only one who is staunchly anti-ketchup, and he's a bit of a loner at home when it comes to overall use of the condiment.
Not every United States president feels so strongly about ketchup, either. Donald Trump is said to enjoy his well-done steak with ketchup (which, for the record, I think is horrific), so it wouldn't surprise me if he puts the stuff on hot dogs too. Then there was Richard Nixon's scandalous favorite breakfast, which supposedly consisted of cottage cheese with a squirt of ketchup on top. That one just makes me feel funny in ways I can't explain.
Obama does share the sentiment about ketchup and hot dogs with a lot of Chicagoans, however. If you ask for ketchup on a hot dog at some stands, many places will famously refuse to do this (though a few exceptions exist for children). They might even give you a little bit of verbal grief in front of everyone in line. This is such a sacred rule in Chicago that even presidents of the United States would have to take flak for it — no exceptions. It's clear where former president Obama stands about the sweet red stuff on hot dogs, but many others seem to be a lot looser on the matter.