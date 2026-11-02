Beloved Crispy Side Back At Popeyes, Fans Spent Years Demanding Its Return
Beyond its tasty chicken, Popeyes side dishes have been considered a premier highlight of the chain over the years, with such icons as Anthony Bourdain adoring Popeyes mac and cheese despite his usual disdain for fast food. Long-time fans of the chicken restaurant will be delighted to learn the Cajun Onion Rings have made their return to the Popeyes menu, launching at locations across the country starting today, November 2. The thick-cut fried onion rings are priced at $3.99 per order, and while we can't confidently say where they will rank on Popeyes' current lineup of side dishes, they're a must-try item for those who missed out on their initial run at the restaurant.
For anyone unaware, the side dish was once a popular item at Popeyes locations nationwide from the 1980s into the 2000s but became increasingly rare starting in the 2010s. By the end of the decade, the menu item went extinct, meaning the many consumers who were big fans of the item have been waiting at least six years to taste it again. "OMGGG I used to eat these I thought they'd never come back," one Instagram commenter wrote. Another used a GIF depicting NBA legend Kevin Garnett screaming "Anything is possible" to express their excitement.
Why Popeyes fans are so excited about the return of the Cajun Onion Rings
What sets Popeyes Cajun Onion Rings apart is just how visceral the desire for its return has been for the several years that it's been off the chain's menu. Some fans online have called for petitions to be made regarding their return while others reminisced about how much stronger the side dish was than others at Popeyes and beyond. "The original Popeyes onion rings were a reason to go to Popeyes," one Redditor explained. Another Redditor put it simply, stating, "They were the best fast food onion rings."
It's yet to be seen if the returning onion rings can compare to the best fast food onion rings on sale today, but initial reactions to the product have been fairly positive, all things considered. Some folks online noted that they tried prototypes of the item last month at the 2026 Popeyes Convention and were impressed, and others were first in line to try them out when they were released earlier today. The Cajun spice used here is definitely different than what you'll find at most other fast food chains, and gives the onion rings a real kick that fans of Popeyes' signature flavors will likely enjoy.