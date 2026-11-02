Beloved Crispy Side Back At Popeyes, Fans Spent Years Demanding Its Return

Beyond its tasty chicken, Popeyes side dishes have been considered a premier highlight of the chain over the years, with such icons as Anthony Bourdain adoring Popeyes mac and cheese despite his usual disdain for fast food. Long-time fans of the chicken restaurant will be delighted to learn the Cajun Onion Rings have made their return to the Popeyes menu, launching at locations across the country starting today, November 2. The thick-cut fried onion rings are priced at $3.99 per order, and while we can't confidently say where they will rank on Popeyes' current lineup of side dishes, they're a must-try item for those who missed out on their initial run at the restaurant.

For anyone unaware, the side dish was once a popular item at Popeyes locations nationwide from the 1980s into the 2000s but became increasingly rare starting in the 2010s. By the end of the decade, the menu item went extinct, meaning the many consumers who were big fans of the item have been waiting at least six years to taste it again. "OMGGG I used to eat these I thought they'd never come back," one Instagram commenter wrote. Another used a GIF depicting NBA legend Kevin Garnett screaming "Anything is possible" to express their excitement.