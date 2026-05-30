We Tried Every Popeyes Side Dish And Ranked Them Worst To Best

Forget about the hamburger and its BFF fries. Fried chicken is the true soul food of America, and it has not one, but many side dishes that perfectly complement its golden fried greatness. Ever since Al Copeland failed with Chicken On The Run, and rebounded quite nicely with his next fried chicken venture – Popeyes — side items have been a vital fixture in the chain's menu and success in general. While some of them have hung around even to this day, sadly the chain has bid adieu to the likes of Cajun Rice (the artist formerly known as rice dressing), BBQ beans, corn on the cob, corn dogs, chicken tacos, and even one of the greatest fast food sides of all time — onion rings.

I have been a Popeyes fan since birth, and have decades of experience gobbling up its chicken and incredible sides. Popeyes has been a family staple — ever present for 4th of July picnics, Friday nights when my mom didn't want to bother cooking, and was even the venue I chose to host my 16th birthday celebration with friends and loved ones. If there was one person ever more qualified to rank all of the Popeyes side dishes, I want to meet this person and eat Popeyes with them.

For now, I tackled this vastly important task alone. I took this work very seriously, trying seven sides from Popeyes' current menu — each with a fresh set of eyes, an open mind, and yes, an open mouth. Please, do try this at home, or better yet, in-store. Don't forget the napkins and a carbonated beverage.