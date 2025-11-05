Yes, There's An Important Difference Between Slaw And Coleslaw

Although most folks use the words "slaw" and "coleslaw" interchangeably, the truth is they are two different dishes. The concept of coleslaw dates back to the 4th century, when Greeks and Romans consumed cabbage-based salads to improve their health. Cabbage is still the ingredient that separates coleslaw from any old slaw. While coleslaw can have surprising ingredients, such as fennel, pickles, raisins, or poppy seeds, it will always have cabbage. In contrast, slaw refers to any thinly sliced crunchy vegetables mixed together with a dressing — think hearty ingredients like broccoli, radishes, Brussels sprouts, and celery. While slaw and coleslaw are types of salad, neither ever has a base of delicate leafy greens.

One of the oldest known recipes for coleslaw is called Athenian cabbage, and it combined honey vinegar, coriander, rue, silphium (an ancient herb that is likely now extinct), and shredded cabbage. In the 17th century, Dutch colonizers who came to New York brought a dish called koolsla, which translates to "cabbage salad." The ingredients included different types of shredded cabbage, vinegar, and oil or melted butter. This recipe became the base for modern versions of the dish. Today, coleslaw is often made with shredded cabbage and carrots, as well as a slightly sweet mayonnaise-based sauce or a tangier vinegar-based dressing (as is the case with Carolina coleslaw).