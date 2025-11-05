Yes, There's An Important Difference Between Slaw And Coleslaw
Although most folks use the words "slaw" and "coleslaw" interchangeably, the truth is they are two different dishes. The concept of coleslaw dates back to the 4th century, when Greeks and Romans consumed cabbage-based salads to improve their health. Cabbage is still the ingredient that separates coleslaw from any old slaw. While coleslaw can have surprising ingredients, such as fennel, pickles, raisins, or poppy seeds, it will always have cabbage. In contrast, slaw refers to any thinly sliced crunchy vegetables mixed together with a dressing — think hearty ingredients like broccoli, radishes, Brussels sprouts, and celery. While slaw and coleslaw are types of salad, neither ever has a base of delicate leafy greens.
One of the oldest known recipes for coleslaw is called Athenian cabbage, and it combined honey vinegar, coriander, rue, silphium (an ancient herb that is likely now extinct), and shredded cabbage. In the 17th century, Dutch colonizers who came to New York brought a dish called koolsla, which translates to "cabbage salad." The ingredients included different types of shredded cabbage, vinegar, and oil or melted butter. This recipe became the base for modern versions of the dish. Today, coleslaw is often made with shredded cabbage and carrots, as well as a slightly sweet mayonnaise-based sauce or a tangier vinegar-based dressing (as is the case with Carolina coleslaw).
Tips to build a delicious slaw at home
Every great slaw or coleslaw starts with fresh, crisp vegetables. Whether you're using cabbage or skipping it, consider mixing in other crunchy ingredients like bell peppers, cucumbers, carrots, jicama, bok choy, cauliflower, beets, or apples that have been thinly sliced into matchsticks. I like to pair two or three vegetables together for the base of the slaw, then add nuts or seeds for extra crunch. Slivered almonds, toasted pecans, roasted peanuts, or cashews work well. You could even add dried fruit to sweeten the slaw, and don't be afraid to add a generous handful of fresh herbs for additional color and flavor. Whip up your favorite dressing — like Nora Ephron's vinaigrette or a classic mayo number — and toss the ingredients in a bowl to let the flavors meld and combine.
I love making a slaw using shredded broccoli, diced onion, toasted pecans, dried cranberries, and a simple mayo dressing. Another one of my go-to recipes includes matchstick carrots, edamame, thin slices of red bell pepper, cilantro, and peanuts tossed in a zesty lime vinaigrette.