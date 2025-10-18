What We Know About The 49 Steps It Takes To Make Bojangles' Iconic Biscuits

There are a few different fast food places that offer biscuits, mostly fried chicken chains like KFC and Popeye's, but none have made the biscuit so central to the experience as Bojangles. Over three-quarters of its menu items come with a biscuit, and a good chunk of them are biscuit sandwiches. So it's no surprise that this Southern staple takes the biscuit-making process quite seriously indeed. But did you know that there are a whopping 49 — count 'em, 49 — steps to take when making these flaky, buttery wonders? Bojangles is in no hurry to give away its secrets, but you can still find some of the steps if you do a bit of looking — most of them are pretty obvious.

Each Bojangles location is staffed with a Master Biscuit Maker, someone who has been specifically trained to commandeer the biscuit-making process. While, again, they're not at liberty to give every single one of the steps, there are some sensible tips to be found in what they can reveal. For instance, overworking the dough is a massive no-no, as that can result in unwanted gluten development — giving tough, chewy biscuits that fight your teeth instead of yielding deliciously. And when the time comes to incorporate buttermilk into the mixture of flour and shortening, you're looking for something with the texture of cottage cheese. Once you get there, it's time to knead, before folding the dough three times — no more, no less.