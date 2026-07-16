McDonald's Caesar Sauce Review: All Hail This Creamy, Cheesy 2026 Addition
This past 4th of July marked a big milestone for America, as it celebrated its 250 years of independence. Lost in the shuffle was the 102nd anniversary of the Caesar salad's invention, which was reportedly whipped up by Italian chef Caesar Cardini at his namesake Tijuana hotel's restaurant over that holiday weekend back in 1924. In over a century, the Caesar dressing has become a beloved staple, with all kinds of variations of the recipe that run from its traditional oily nature to the popular creamy one. Once upon a time, even McDonald's got into the mix with Caesar, including it as an option for its forever memorable line of McSalad Shakers that launched in 1999.
Flash forward to today, and McDonald's is now all about the sauces, recently importing flavors from Asia as well as hopping on trends like hot honey. Not sure I had it on my bingo card, but McDonald's is next dropping a Caesar sauce as a stand alone dip for nuggets for strips and a window dressing to slick up a Bacon McCrispy Chicken sandwich, as well a Snack Wrap. The company describes the new Caesar sauce on its website as "a creamy, garlicky parmesan blend infused with notes of lemon that's giving fan-favorite chicken items a glow-up this summer."
So, is McDonald's refreshed saucy take on Caesar something to hail or is it a total fail? The Takeout took out the sauce and its menu items for a spin to see where the truth lies. Now all can be revealed in this creamy chew and review.
Methodology
While McDonald's new Caesar sauce and its menu items had an ETA of July 21, I noticed they were available at my local Manhattan location a week early. I headed on in, ordered the sauce and food, and consumed everything right then and there, on site. I tried the sauce first by itself, then in conjunction with the McCrispy Strips, french fries, and Chicken McNuggets. This was followed by munches of the Bacon Caesar McCrispy Chicken Sandwich and a Caesar Snack Wrap, where the sauce resides under the hood. Sadly there were no dessert items among these limited time menu offerings. I also compared the new Caesar with the closest existing sauce in the catalog: Ranch.
This review is a summation of my own personal tastes and opinions. I also took into consideration my previous experiences with McDonald's, its sauces, Caesar dressings and sauces in general, and my current experience with these new offerings. The ultimate criteria considered for this chew and review were flavor, appearance, presentation, smell, texture, value, familiarity, originality, uniqueness, Caesar-ness, and ultimately, whether this sauce and these items are worthy of your time and dime.
Taste Test: McCrispy Strips with Caesar sauce
All sauce taste tests must begin with a focus on the sauce itself, all by its lonesome. I took a moment to enjoy the label for this new Caesar that looked like Wes Anderson had a hand in designing it. It had a lovely grassy shade of green, and its name spelled out in a smooth font that resembled Cooper Black (famously seen on the cover of The Beach Boys' "Pet Sounds" album).
Peeling back the pretty label, I expected to see a sea of white, but instead it was sandy yellow. One quick whiff, and its Caesar-ness bona fides instantly rang true — with a strong aroma of Parmesan cheese and a hearty helping of garlic. I forgot to ask for a fork, and just went right at the sauce with my finger. That one finger dip was all I needed to know that this was an excellent take on Caesar. Its cheesy-garlic-ness were the lead taste flavors, but were also joined by a nice dash of mustard and lemon juice, as any Caesar should.
I had an order of the newly rejiggered McCrispy Strips in standby. I'm not sure what they were like before, apparently thin on meat and lacking thick breading, but I can attest that these new ones had plump and juicy chicken and were adequately breaded. The Caesar sauce had a thick, ultra-creamy consistency, and that served it well to coat the chicken strips, with no real sign of drippage. The strips were indeed tasty, but due to the coating having such a dense fried taste, it didn't fully let the Caesar sauce work its full newly-discovered magic.
Taste Test: Caesar Snack Wrap
Fans of McDonald's had forever been clamoring for the Chicken Snack Wrap's return. It came back, and now it seems like all the clamor and fervor is beyond over and everyone moved on with their lives. So, what does one of these Chicken Snack Wraps taste like with the new McCrispy Strip at its center, and with Caesar sauce lathering it up?
Before diving in, I wanted to examine what we're working with here. From the outside, it's mainly a folded plain old flour tortilla, but with a small opening with the trip of the strip peeking through. I unwrapped it and there wasn't much to see beyond the standout thick chicken strip. Along for the ride were sloppy bits of lettuce, shredded strands of cheddar and Jack cheeses that alternated between solid and melty, and a dab of the Caesar.
I was never really impressed with my reunion with the Snack Wrap last year, and this new bite didn't really do much to sway my opinion otherwise. Yes, it's nice to add a bit of softness, thanks to the tortilla, to juxtapose with the crispy coating of the chicken, but we're here for the sauce, and I'm here to report there wasn't nearly enough included for my liking. Luckily I had extra Caesar sauce cups at bay and I was in creamy business in no time. What that did was make this more of a sauce party than a wrap one, bringing it up to the level of McTasty, but also masking the ho-humness of the item itself.
Taste Test: Bacon Caesar McCrispy Chicken Sandwich
Last by not least — the beast that is the Bacon Caesar McCrispy Chicken Sandwich. I actually was a little confused as the McCrispy name is tied to both the strips and here with this very crispy filet sammy. Perhaps they should have named the tenders McStrippies. Anyhow, this super breaded chicken filet protruded from all sides of the shiny potato bun it rested between. Under its hood were two wet and completely unnecessary slices of tomatoes, a few pickle slices, lots of shredded lettuce, those fun fried crispy bits (that were one of the only bright spots of the Big Arch), some non-greasy looking strips of bacon, and what I could already tell was way not enough Caesar sauce for such a handful of sandwich.
One bite proved it wasn't remotely sauced enough. Perhaps I am alone in McLoving a larger amount of sauce on my sandwiches than the average eater would, but I think if anyone tried my sandwich, we could all agree there just wasn't enough of the awesome Caesar sauce to flex its flavor muscles here. I thought I had over-ordered the amount of side Caesar sauce cups, but turns out I needed them. I took one of those extras and doused the sandwich to perhaps make it how nature intended it.
With the sauce now in abundance, the sandwich soared. The Caesar added a sort of fluid glue that partnered well among a bevy of textures — from those fun crispy onions, to the crackling fried chicken coating, the nice and chewy strips of bacon, and that cushiony bun.
McDonald's Caesar sauce menu — hail Caesar or fail Caesar?
Friends, Romans, countrymen, lend me your ears. I come not to bury McDonald's Caesar sauce, but to praise it. Had William Shakespeare lived to be 462 years young and tried this awesomely creamy, wonderfully flavorful condiment, he might've rewritten his own famous lines. Alas, I had to do it for him.
I like that a menu was crafted to further serve this winning Caesar sauce in various savory formats, but the wrap and the sandwich — or at least the two I tried — don't contain nearly enough of the good stuff to showcase its awesome talents. Luckily there's an easy solution: Order more Caesar sauce, and pour and dip at your leisure and pleasure. The McCrispy Strips are already set up for creamy success, but their breading is so thick and flavorful, it doesn't leave much room for Caesar. The best bet is going with a simpler form of fried chicken from the Golden Arches: McNuggets. Their thin coating and juicy meat are a better partner for the sauce, letting its lemony-mustardy-cheesy-garlic-ness conquer all. Even better than nuggs are McDonald's fries — essentially salted blank slates that remain one of the best delivery mechanisms for sauces.
I wanted to know how the Caesar stacked up against McDonald's Ranch, which I previously ranked as the chain's second best sauce. A quick refresher, and all of a sudden I was in utter shock at how the Ranch now seemed so bland in comparison. Maybe Ranch should take a little vacation from the line-up and Caesar can take its place for the long haul. Maybe they can relaunch the Big Arch but use this as the secret sauce, or even bring back the McSalad Shakers and really get things ... shaking. Hail Caesar!
How to buy and try the McDonald's Caesar sauce menu
The Caesar sauce and its menu items officially hit participating nationwide locations of McDonald's starting on July 21, 2026, although some restaurants will have the items available now or sooner than that date. They will be available for an unspecified limited time only, while supplies last. While the chicken menu items are only available to order during lunch and dinner hours, the Caesar sauce cups can be ordered anytime McDonald's is open. Orders can be placed in-store at the counter, kiosk, or drive-thru where available. Advance ordering for dine-in, carry out, or even delivery, where available, can be placed through the McDonald's app. Higher prices and additional fees may incur for orders placed through the app or through third parties.
Prices will vary by location, but at my local Manhattan McDonald's, a side cup of the Caesar Sauce costs 29 cents. The Bacon Caesar McCrispy sandwich retails for $8.79, a four-piece of McCrispy Strips, which comes with two side sauces, for $8.19, and the Caesar Snack Wrap for $2.99. All of these entrees can also be ordered as a meal, which includes an order of fries and a drink. Each item is completely customizable to add or remove ingredients, including the option to make it less or more Caesar sauce-heavy. If you read the contents of this review, you'll know that if you order a wrap or a sandwich, more sauces are required.
McDonald's Caesar sauce menu nutritional information
McDonald's Caesar sauce is made up of a laundry list of many ingredients. These include: soybean oil, water, distilled vinegar, parmesan cheese, egg yolks, and 2% or less of salt, garlic powder, garlic puree, lemon juice concentrate, granular and parmesan cheese, corn syrup, mustard seed, caramel color, spices, white wine, natural flavors, and tamarind extract. It contains the allergens of egg and milk.
One cup of the Caesar sauce contains 120 calories, 1 gram of total carbohydrates, 13 grams of total fat, 150 milligrams of sodium, 2 grams of saturated fat, 5 milligrams of cholesterol, 10 milligrams of calcium, and 15 milligrams of potassium. Sorry folks, it you're looking for protein, you won't find a gram within.
The Bacon Caesar McCrispy Chicken Sandwich has 759 calories, 34 grams of protein, 57 grams of total carbs, 11 grams of sugars, and 3 grams of dietary fiber. The Caesar Snack Wrap pitches in 390 calories, 17 grams of protein, 32 grams of carbs, 22 grams of fat, 2 grams of sugar, and 1 gram of dietary fiber.