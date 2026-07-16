McDonald's Caesar Sauce Review: All Hail This Creamy, Cheesy 2026 Addition

This past 4th of July marked a big milestone for America, as it celebrated its 250 years of independence. Lost in the shuffle was the 102nd anniversary of the Caesar salad's invention, which was reportedly whipped up by Italian chef Caesar Cardini at his namesake Tijuana hotel's restaurant over that holiday weekend back in 1924. In over a century, the Caesar dressing has become a beloved staple, with all kinds of variations of the recipe that run from its traditional oily nature to the popular creamy one. Once upon a time, even McDonald's got into the mix with Caesar, including it as an option for its forever memorable line of McSalad Shakers that launched in 1999.

Flash forward to today, and McDonald's is now all about the sauces, recently importing flavors from Asia as well as hopping on trends like hot honey. Not sure I had it on my bingo card, but McDonald's is next dropping a Caesar sauce as a stand alone dip for nuggets for strips and a window dressing to slick up a Bacon McCrispy Chicken sandwich, as well a Snack Wrap. The company describes the new Caesar sauce on its website as "a creamy, garlicky parmesan blend infused with notes of lemon that's giving fan-favorite chicken items a glow-up this summer."

So, is McDonald's refreshed saucy take on Caesar something to hail or is it a total fail? The Takeout took out the sauce and its menu items for a spin to see where the truth lies. Now all can be revealed in this creamy chew and review.