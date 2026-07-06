McDonald's Has Heard Your Complaints — This Menu Item Is Finally Getting Better

Many fans were underwhelmed last year with McDonald's release of its McCrispy strips (aka its version of chicken tenders). The strips are somewhat skinny and feature a relatively thin breading, a combination which left customers feeling disappointed. Since then, people have been pining for the McDonald's chicken strips of yore, the Chicken Selects, which I recall enjoying for their much crunchier and more ample breading.

Well, it turns out McDonald's corporate headquarters has been quietly listening, and this week it's rolling out a new recipe for the McCrispy strips which features a crispier, more robust exterior. These strips will also be used in McDonald's Snack Wraps and will hopefully stay crisp throughout every bite of the rolled tortilla. There's no hard release date for the new recipe since each McDonald's location will need to first deplete its current inventory in order to clear the way for the new ones. Hopefully these fare better — I wasn't a huge fan of the original ones, but was at least happy to see the Snack Wraps return.