McDonald's Has Heard Your Complaints — This Menu Item Is Finally Getting Better
Many fans were underwhelmed last year with McDonald's release of its McCrispy strips (aka its version of chicken tenders). The strips are somewhat skinny and feature a relatively thin breading, a combination which left customers feeling disappointed. Since then, people have been pining for the McDonald's chicken strips of yore, the Chicken Selects, which I recall enjoying for their much crunchier and more ample breading.
Well, it turns out McDonald's corporate headquarters has been quietly listening, and this week it's rolling out a new recipe for the McCrispy strips which features a crispier, more robust exterior. These strips will also be used in McDonald's Snack Wraps and will hopefully stay crisp throughout every bite of the rolled tortilla. There's no hard release date for the new recipe since each McDonald's location will need to first deplete its current inventory in order to clear the way for the new ones. Hopefully these fare better — I wasn't a huge fan of the original ones, but was at least happy to see the Snack Wraps return.
Early reviews of the new McCrispy Strips look promising
As always, there's somehow an influencer that's already gotten ahold of the new strips, and the new strips do seem like an improvement right off the bat. Social media user snachwithzach posted a video (below) where he tries them and says that the breading is markedly "craggly [and] bumpy," though the flavor remains about the same as the old ones. He also tries the new strip in a Snack Wrap and says, "These are absolutely gonna hold up better in the Snack Wrap." They resemble Costco's chicken tenders, which have a knobby exterior, but Costco's are much larger.
As the video mentions it is a matter of textural preference so perhaps not everyone will like this change, but like I said earlier these do seem a lot closer to the original Chicken Selects so maybe they'll land in a happy medium with just a touch of compromise. We'll be keeping an eye on general sentiment, but don't be surprised if your next quick Snack Wrap ends up being more pleasantly crunchy than your last one — all because McDonald's heard everyone making a racket.