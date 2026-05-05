Costco's Chicken Strips Need A Costco-Sized Soda To Get Through

Costco is definitely not skimping on the portion size with these new strips — they're absolutely enormous. The entire serving, including the huge tub of sauce, is physically heavy, so be careful carrying these things to your bench. I asked an employee how they're prepared and learned that they're baked (you can tell by their uneven browning).

These strips have a hard thick crust on them, which isn't necessarily my cup of tea. It's that kind of breading that's almost grainy to the bite due to the sheer thickness. The chicken inside is thankfully moist enough that you can enjoy the strips unsauced, though the meat is just shy of being juicy. The orange dipping sauce is highly reminiscent of Chick-Fil-A's signature sauce — it's mayo-based, but tastes smoky and sweet, much like barbecue sauce.

My main issue lies in the salt component, because once you notice it, you'll find you can't focus on anything else. I was only able to eat one strip before my instincts told me eating any more was a bad idea for my health. It only got worse whenever I dipped the chicken into the sauce. I could detect that a fair amount of the salt was coming from the meat itself; my guess is that the meat is injected or brined to ensure that the end product isn't dry, but this adds too much sodium. Considering the breading has seasoning in it too, the salt piles on fast.