Here's What Chick-Fil-A Sauce Is Really Made Of

The mere mention of Chick-fil-A sauce is enough to get grins and "mmm's" from fans of the chicken-centric fast food chain. The first time I went to Chick-fil-A, I made a Facebook post about it, describing how the fries were piping hot and crisp and the rather simple chicken sandwich was surprisingly delicious. The first comment I got was, "But did you try the Chick-fil-A sauce?" Alas, I had not, but I quickly learned it was a thing.

Sweet, tangy, and a staple condiment for many, Chick-fil-A sauce tastes like a mix of barbecue sauce, mustard, and creamy mayo. The actual ingredients include oil, sugar, barbecue sauce, mustard, vinegars, egg yolk, lemon juice, and salt. The barbecue sauce and mustard include spices like onion, garlic, paprika, and turmeric, and the sauce also contains xanthan gum (a stabilizer) and calcium disodium EDTA (a preservative).

In 2012, Chick-fil-A shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the popular sauce was basically a combination of honey mustard, barbecue sauce, and ranch dressing. Although Chick-fil-A began in 1967 in Georgia, the sauce was created in 1980 at a franchise location in Virginia. The story goes that an employee accidentally combined the in-house barbecue and honey mustard sauces, much to the delight of the rest of the staff. Soon, local customers began asking for it. However, the sauce was not sold across all locations until 2008. Today, every Chick-fil-A is well-stocked with plenty of it, and giant containers of this popular fast food secret sauce are available at Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's Wholesale Club.