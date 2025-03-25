This Popular Fast Food Secret Sauce Is Finally Coming To Costco
Chick-fil-A sauce fans can now start loading up on the fast food chain's signature sauce in bulk because it's finally made its way to the warehouse store's shelves. You can now purchase two-packs of 24-ounce bottles at Sam's Club, BJ's Warehouse, and Costco in case you prefer to do your grocery shopping in large quantities. That's 1.5 pints of sauce per squeeze bottle to keep any of your chicken (or whatever you like, really) dressed to the nines. This is a far cry from the time Chick-fil-A was suffering from shortages of the stuff. Now, if only Raising Cane's would follow suit and sell its sauce in stores.
Many people swear by its smoky, barbecue-like flavoring (because there is indeed barbecue sauce in the ingredient list). So, if you want to use it to dress up other things like a picnic-level quantity of potato salad, looks like you'll have more than enough to do so. Or you can simply head to the freezer aisle at your warehouse club of choice and grab a massive bag of frozen chicken nuggets and live free like a wild horse, dipping away with reckless abandon.
Three other Chick-fil-A sauces are hitting retail stores this spring, one of them new
On top of the move into bulk grocers, Chick-fil-A is releasing a new 12-ounce bottle of Parmesan Caesar dressing this spring which will be available in select retail and grocery stores. The brand is also expanding its retail sauce selection by adding two of its standard sauces, Honey Mustard and Zesty Buffalo, to those already available on store shelves. That means you'll be able to get home-sized quantities of Chick-fil-A, Polynesian, Barbecue, Sweet & Spicy Sriracha, Honey Mustard, and Zesty Buffalo sauce, all at your local grocery store.
Which means, if you want to do the Chick-fil-A Buffalo Sandwich hack with your takeout, you can do so at home without having to ask for excessive amounts at the drive-thru. We haven't received any news regarding bulk sizes of the other sauces as of yet, but we have a feeling that three pints of Chick-fil-A sauce is plenty to keep you distracted while you try and figure out what to do with it.