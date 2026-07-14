McDonald's Just Dropped A New Sauce That'll Have Customers Running To The Chain

McDonald's has finally joined in on a food flavor trend that's been going strong for a while now. It involves a salad whose main attraction is its sharp, savory dressing that's accented with a good dose of parmesan. If you guessed Caesar salad, you'd be right. Starting July 21 for a limited time, McDonald's will be offering a new Caesar sauce on the Bacon Caesar McCrispy sandwich, as a side for its recently reformulated McCrispy Strips, and of course in a variation of the Snack Wrap.

The Bacon Caesar McCrispy sandwich will feature a McDonald's crispy chicken filet topped with bacon, shredded lettuce, crispy onions, and pickles; all brought together by the new Caesar sauce. Chicken and Caesar dressing make for a natural pairing, so those of you who are fans of Caesar salad (and bacon) are sure to like this. The new Snack Wrap will have the same build as the rest (namely, with shredded lettuce and cheese) but with the new dressing included. Considering the chain nixed its salad lineup in 2020, this is probably the closest thing you'll get to having a salad at McDonald's; you're just eating it between buns or in a rolled up tortilla.