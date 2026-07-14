McDonald's Just Dropped A New Sauce That'll Have Customers Running To The Chain
McDonald's has finally joined in on a food flavor trend that's been going strong for a while now. It involves a salad whose main attraction is its sharp, savory dressing that's accented with a good dose of parmesan. If you guessed Caesar salad, you'd be right. Starting July 21 for a limited time, McDonald's will be offering a new Caesar sauce on the Bacon Caesar McCrispy sandwich, as a side for its recently reformulated McCrispy Strips, and of course in a variation of the Snack Wrap.
The Bacon Caesar McCrispy sandwich will feature a McDonald's crispy chicken filet topped with bacon, shredded lettuce, crispy onions, and pickles; all brought together by the new Caesar sauce. Chicken and Caesar dressing make for a natural pairing, so those of you who are fans of Caesar salad (and bacon) are sure to like this. The new Snack Wrap will have the same build as the rest (namely, with shredded lettuce and cheese) but with the new dressing included. Considering the chain nixed its salad lineup in 2020, this is probably the closest thing you'll get to having a salad at McDonald's; you're just eating it between buns or in a rolled up tortilla.
McDonald's has had prior experience with Caesar salads
In the past few years, social media has been inundated with variations on Caesar salad content. You'll see variations on it involving kale, dressings with shortcuts involving mayonnaise, and corn on the cob slathered with Caesar dressing. (The inclusion of anchovies in Caesar dressing continues to be somewhat controversial even though they're a key ingredient in the classic version.) Caesar wraps have also been a big deal, to the point where Jimmy John's has put them on the permanent menu.
What you may not recall is that McDonald's did indeed sell a Caesar salad way back when, and users on Reddit still pine for it. One poster in the McDonald's subreddit says, "I know these weren't the most popular items back in the day, but both the breaded and grilled chicken Caesar salads were delicious and also 'moderately' healthy, especially in McDonald's terms. Filling yet somehow felt light still." Limited international markets (including the United Arab Emirates) still sell them, but that's a long distance to travel for a McDonald's salad. For now, you'll just have to wait until July 21 to scratch that specific itch in handheld form — we all know that what you really want is a taste of that punchy salad dressing anyway.