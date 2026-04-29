The Secret To Caesar Salad That Tastes Like It's From A Restaurant

Despite its name, Caesar salad was actually invented in 1924, nearly 2,000 years after the original Ides of March. Within this past century, Caesar salad has become a crunchy, savory staple on restaurant salad menus, but it often feels difficult to make your home salad compare to restaurant quality. For help, we spoke to chef Lee Bennett, the VP of Culinary at the global, award-winning hospitality group Noble 33, where he leads menu strategy and operations across several restaurants like Toca Madera, Mēdüzā Mediterrania, Casa Madera, Sparrow Italia, and 1587 Prime.

According to Bennett, the clear advantage which restaurants have comes down to higher-quality ingredients and professional equipment. "In restaurants, we use ingredients like aged Parmigiano Reggiano, a wider variety of oils, and carefully developed variations of the dressing," Bennett says. "High-powered blenders allow us to emulsify the dressing more effectively, creating a thicker, more cohesive texture that coats the leaves." Naturally, there's also an element of experience since these are career chefs making the salad.

What can you, humble home salad maker, do to bring your Caesar salads closer to restaurant quality? According to Bennett, "Try blending in a small number of salted anchovies rather than white anchovies — they're less oily and deliver a deeper, more intense umami flavor. On their own, they can be overpowering, but in a dressing they add real depth. Another tip is to grate fresh lemon zest over the finished salad to cut through the richness of the salad."