Boost Your Chicken Caesar Salad With One Additional Step To The Poultry

Ever thought the thinly sliced chicken sitting atop your Caesar salad was a little bland? Us too. That's why The Takeout turned to Megan McCarthy, founder of Healthy Eating 101 and Atlanta Botanical Garden's Edible Garden Chef, and David Kirschner, founder of dineDK for advice.

One reason why chicken can turn out bland is the type of cut used. "Most chicken for Caesar salad is boneless, skinless chicken breasts, which are seasoned and grilled," Kirchner says. Without the bone or skin, it's tough to impart flavor to the meat, so most restaurants sprinkle on seasoning.

"Traditionally, chicken is grilled or pan-seared with basic seasoning (salt, pepper, olive oil), before being sliced and added to the top of a Caesar salad," McCarthy continued. Unfortunately, bare-minimum seasonings don't always help. Both chefs agree there's an easy way to revive the chicken's flavor. "Marinating will always improve the flavor of the chicken," Kirchner says. "It gives the chicken time to absorb flavors prior to cooking, and helps bring seasoning and additional moisture into the meat itself."