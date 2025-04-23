An Easy Mistake Is Ruining Your Grilled Chicken Every Time

Despite grilled chicken being among the most tried-and-true dishes in the world, it is also one of the easiest to mess up. Whether you're making it on the stove or on a proper grill — the latter of which is actually an easier task than you might think — ensuring that your grilled chicken doesn't end up tough and dry is the key to success. So, to achieve perfectly juicy grilled chicken every time, we asked Russell Kook — the Executive Chef at The Bellevue — about his methodology when making this staple dish. Ultimately, he gave two pieces of advice that could set us all on the right path: Use high temperatures, and brine your chicken before you cook it.

Kook first discussed temperature, noting that grilling chicken on high heat for a short period of time is the best strategy when trying to avoid a dry dish. "High heat is key for grilling," explains Kook. "It helps sear the outside quickly and seal in the juices, which makes for a really juicy chicken breast." This strategy is especially important as overcooking chicken breasts — which typically happens when it's cooked at a lower temperature for too long —Is among the most common reasons for it drying out.