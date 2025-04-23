An Easy Mistake Is Ruining Your Grilled Chicken Every Time
Despite grilled chicken being among the most tried-and-true dishes in the world, it is also one of the easiest to mess up. Whether you're making it on the stove or on a proper grill — the latter of which is actually an easier task than you might think — ensuring that your grilled chicken doesn't end up tough and dry is the key to success. So, to achieve perfectly juicy grilled chicken every time, we asked Russell Kook — the Executive Chef at The Bellevue — about his methodology when making this staple dish. Ultimately, he gave two pieces of advice that could set us all on the right path: Use high temperatures, and brine your chicken before you cook it.
Kook first discussed temperature, noting that grilling chicken on high heat for a short period of time is the best strategy when trying to avoid a dry dish. "High heat is key for grilling," explains Kook. "It helps sear the outside quickly and seal in the juices, which makes for a really juicy chicken breast." This strategy is especially important as overcooking chicken breasts — which typically happens when it's cooked at a lower temperature for too long —Is among the most common reasons for it drying out.
Not brining your chicken is a common grilling mistake
While cooking at low temperatures could be one way you're holding back your grilled chicken, the other major problem might be how you prep the chicken before you start cooking. Just as the juiciest pork chops owe their flavor to brining, chicken also benefits greatly from this simple technique to ensure the meat maintains a juicy texture during and after its time on the grill. "Brining is a great trick," Kook advises. "A simple saltwater solution — about 5 to 8% salt by weight — helps the meat retain moisture during cooking."
The beauty of brining chicken is that you can change the ingredients in your brine to better suit your tastes. For example, one of the most clever uses of leftover pickle juice is as a brine — especially for poultry like chicken and turkey — because it contains both salt and an acid, such as vinegar, which help to break down the tough fibers in meat while also allowing it to retain moisture throughout the grilling process. Plus, the uniquely tangy flavor that a pickle brine provides can really amplify grilled chicken. "Some people add sugar or herbs to the brine for extra flavor, but even a basic salt brine makes a big difference," Kook concludes.