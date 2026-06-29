Spread Corn On The Cob With This Salad Dressing For 10x Better Flavor, Trust Us
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Corn pairs beautifully with something rich and creamy, whether that's a melting pat of butter or a smear of mayo and a cascade of salty cotija cheese. Salad dressing may not be the first creamy condiment you think of when it comes to finishing off corn on the cob, but maybe it should be. Caesar dressing, in particular, hits all the right notes: acidic, salty, and just funky enough to keep things interesting. The person that invented the Caesar salad probably didn't imagine it being used to transform a cookout-friendly side dish, but we'd like to think they'd be down for the combo.
Start by cooking corn on the cob the way you like best; steam it simply, grill it to add a smoky touch, or add sugar and lemon to the water while boiling corn to keep it juicy and bright. Once it's done, slather the whole cob in your favorite homemade or bottled Caesar dressing (upgraded or not). Either way, it's best for it to be on the thicker side since the heat of the corn will thin the dressing out some. All you need to do now is cover the cob in a generous showering of finely grated parmesan cheese.
Make Caesar corn on the cob even better
Aside from just dressing and parm, several cranks of freshly ground black pepper really bring the sweet corn, tangy Caesar, and salty cheese together; adding just the right amount of piquancy. Lean even further into the Caesar salad vibe by bringing a crouton-inspired element to the party. Good luck trying to get chunks of toasted bread to stick to a cob of corn, but toasted breadcrumbs are a perfect stand-in. If you have croutons on hand, just give them a few pulses in a food processor or blender until they're coarse crumbs. Or, toast panko-style breadcrumbs in olive oil or melted butter and season them with a bit of salt and black pepper. For an allium-forward punch, use a zester to grate a fresh clove of garlic into the panko when it's just about done.
You can also take this combination off the cob. Toss the corn kernels with romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons, and plenty of Caesar dressing for a fresh take on a classic. Eat the salad as is, pile it on top of a white pizza or cheese pie, or roll it all up with some sliced grilled chicken in a large flour tortilla for a hearty wrap.