11 Fast Food Menu Items From The '90s That Still Live In Our Head Rent Free

There is undeniable proof that the '90s was a stellar decade in many ways. We wore our Doc Martens laced tight and oversized flannels around our waists. Our playlists were a musical journey that seamlessly transitioned between gritty grunge music to the best of old school hip hop and nobody questioned it. We were the last generation to live free of cell phones and social media and could drink our Boone's Farm Strawberry Hill in privacy without fear of ending up on Facebook the next morning. We also had to find our way around town with nothing but printed out directions from mapquest and a pager. The nostalgia of the '90s reaches far and wide, especially around the many fast food menu items we enjoyed.

We had a treasure trove of unparalleled snacks, fast food, and other delights that saw their glory days in the '90s. Today's savvier consumers who study ingredients and nutritional information, is a stark difference to the parents who raised the Dunkaroo generation. We ate fast food with reckless abandon — the OG chicken sandwich and chicken tenders from Burger King, a Quarter Pounder with Cheese from McDonald's. If there was a drive thru passing bags with grease spots on the bottom, we were there. The '90s were a simple time where a Happy Meal could turn the day around and so could a family dinner at Pizza Hut, and where you could be as gluttonous as you wanted at the Wendy's SuperBar. It was a moment in time we will never get back, but the memories of some of the '90s fast food fare will live in our memories forever.