11 Fast Food Menu Items From The '90s That Still Live In Our Head Rent Free
There is undeniable proof that the '90s was a stellar decade in many ways. We wore our Doc Martens laced tight and oversized flannels around our waists. Our playlists were a musical journey that seamlessly transitioned between gritty grunge music to the best of old school hip hop and nobody questioned it. We were the last generation to live free of cell phones and social media and could drink our Boone's Farm Strawberry Hill in privacy without fear of ending up on Facebook the next morning. We also had to find our way around town with nothing but printed out directions from mapquest and a pager. The nostalgia of the '90s reaches far and wide, especially around the many fast food menu items we enjoyed.
We had a treasure trove of unparalleled snacks, fast food, and other delights that saw their glory days in the '90s. Today's savvier consumers who study ingredients and nutritional information, is a stark difference to the parents who raised the Dunkaroo generation. We ate fast food with reckless abandon — the OG chicken sandwich and chicken tenders from Burger King, a Quarter Pounder with Cheese from McDonald's. If there was a drive thru passing bags with grease spots on the bottom, we were there. The '90s were a simple time where a Happy Meal could turn the day around and so could a family dinner at Pizza Hut, and where you could be as gluttonous as you wanted at the Wendy's SuperBar. It was a moment in time we will never get back, but the memories of some of the '90s fast food fare will live in our memories forever.
1. BLT Soft Taco from Taco Bell
Taco Bell has always had a knack for creating menu items you wouldn't expect to find among Mexican fast food, and making it work. That's the way it went down when Taco Bell created its BLT Soft Taco. The unlikely taco item was part of the limited time Sizzlin' Bacon menu rolled out in 1995 and only lasted for a year. The Mexican fast food chain took the classic components of a typical BLT and put a true Taco Bell spin on it. Instead of bread, the bacon, lettuce, and tomato were stuffed into a soft taco shell and it became a beloved deviation from the norm for Taco Bell fans.
People often lamented about the Taco Bell version of the classic BLT on forums like Reddit. You can always count on some good old commiseration about discontinued food items there. You may even come across a petition to bring back long-gone fast food items. Sometimes you really get lucky and another Taco Bell loving soul shares a recipe hack that comes close enough to the retired item. That's certainly the case for the soft taco BLT. So what can we learn from the defunct soft taco BLT from Taco Bell? Anything can be a taco if you want it to be; and if you are pining over the now benched BLT, there are others like you out there and some of them have menu hacks to get as close as possible to the original.
2. Monterey Ranch Chicken Sandwich from Wendy's
Wendy's has major chicken sando prowess and everyone knows it. The chain once perfected the crispy chicken fillet and the many flavor options it's taken on over the years. While the Wendy's Spicy Chicken Sandwich has amassed a loyal and solid following, that doesn't mean we forget some of the winners from the past. Although it's no longer with us, the '90s Monterey Ranch Chicken Sandwich deserves a conversation. Wendy's signature bun was graced with a crispy all white meat chicken patty, and Monterey cheese that melted effortlessly into each and every nook and cranny of the fillet. The whole thing was topped with ranch dressing and it was a masterpiece. Wendy's knew what it was doing with this flavor combination of melty, savory goodness.
While this popular version of Wendy's chicken sandwich did pop up again for a short stint in 2013, it did not last. The flavors really were mouthwatering together and many of us who experienced it will always remember it fondly. Don't worry though, because if you have a relentless hankering for a Wendy's Monterey Ranch Chicken sandwich, there are heroes out there doing the Lord's work on social media by sharing tutorials on how to make one just like it at home. The famous Wendy's '90s creation still evokes nostalgic memories from those fortunate enough to indulge in its glory.
3. Fresh Stuffed Pitas from Wendy's
Another Wendy's item that did not survive the '90s, were the Fresh Stuffed Pitas. Who knew that a simple carb swap would elicit such rave reviews. We wonder if Dave Thomas himself ever knew how people would still be sharing tales of their once favorite menu item. The pitas came in four flavors – Garden Ranch Chicken, Chicken Caesar, Classic Greek, and Garden Veggie. Each super soft pita was stuffed with veggies and chicken if you wanted protein. The pitas were a great option for everyone who was focused on the diet culture of the '90s. It was a way to patronize popular fast food haunts without eating a day's worth of fat and calories.
Wendy's stuffed pitas hit the scene in 1997 and stayed on the menu for a few years. From former Wendy's employees sharing their approved copycat pita creations, to the people of Reddit sharing their personal favorite pita pick, there is solid stuffed pita content circulation out there. If you miss Wendy's stuffed pitas and like to wear your feelings, you are in luck. There are vintage Wendy's Stuffed Pita pins for sale on auction sites so get your bidding fingers ready. If you are lucky, you'll snag one to add some serious flair to any lapel you have in mind.
4. BK Broiler from Burger King
The '90s was a wild time for dieting trends and crazes. It's the '90s diet culture that spurred items such as Burger King's BK Broiler. It was a product of that interesting time in fast food history where people started to care about calories more than in the past. Burger King pioneered what arguably became the first grilled chicken sandwich option among its fast food dining peers. The BK Broiler was born in 1990 and became an immediate flame-grilled star in a sea of fried menu items. Even Burger King's own leadership once referenced the need for a good grilled chicken sandwich option on fast food menus.
The BK Broiler was eventually put to rest in the 2000s after several attempts to revive the grilled chicken sandwich, including rebranding it as the Chicken Whopper. BK Broiler stans can be found still chasing that signature Burger King grill taste and they are not shy about it. The original BK Broiler even created fans out of people who were not loyal Burger King customers. Not many other grilled chicken sandwiches had the level of influence of the BK Broiler. The extinct menu item has even been called the best of all fast food chicken sandwiches of its time.
5. Arch Deluxe from McDonald's
McDonald's was a whole vibe for those of us who grew up in the '80s and '90s. Many menu items came and went throughout those years. Just because a menu item flopped does not mean that it wasn't beloved by many customers. Two things can be true and McDonald's Arch Deluxe is a case study for that notion. McDonald's Arch Deluxe had a following and it included employees from the fast food giant too. Sadly, the burger made with fresh meat, was phased out after an approximate $200 million ad spend to promote it.
The Arch Deluxe did not survive past the late '90s. Even with a mountain of financial proof that the Arch Deluxe could not carry its weight, McDonald's tried to revive it around 2012, with the original sauce that came with it during the height of Arch Deluxe popularity. Arch Sauce was a mix of mustard and mayo, but even the condiment couldn't save the burger from the chopping block once again. The refined burger was meant to attract pickier palates and a more adult fanbase.
6. SuperBar at Wendy's
Hitting the bar at Wendy's back in the day was not what it sounds like. There was once a magical time in fast food culinary history when Wendy's had something called the SuperBar. Instead of slinging alcoholic beverages, however, this bar brought something entirely different to the table. Wendy's gained major street cred in the '90s with its salad bar. Customers loved the vast array of salad and salad adjacent items available in a self-serve format.
Many Wendy's customers still remember the variety of offerings of the SuperBar and also how cheap it was. If you were a volume eater and also liked more bang for your buck, there was nothing better than Wendy's SuperBar. It killed two birds with one stone. The all-you-can-eat set up was separated into three sections including salads, pastas, and Mexican dishes. For less than $4, you could fill your plate over and over again. It was a time, but unfortunately the SuperBar ended in 1998.
7. McSalad Shakers from McDonald's
When salads hit the fast food scene, every chain had its take. For Wendy's it was the SuperBar. McDonald's attracted customers who preferred a healthier menu item with the McSalad Shakers. Contrary to popular belief, the Kardashian dynasty is not the first to shake up salads. That's right! McDonald's shakeable salads walked so Kourtney, Khloe, and Kim could run. McDonald's made it super easy by serving the salad elements in a plastic cup with a dome lid to provide room for the shaking. It was enjoyed by adults and even made it appealing to kids because what child doesn't like playing with their food? All you had to do was dump in the dressing of your choice and get to shaking.
While McDonald's will always have critics questioning the nutritional value of any salad it offers, others enjoyed a McSalad Shaker for lunch, sometimes even daily. You had the option to shake up a Cobb, garden, or grilled chicken Caesar in the cute serving cup and each flavor had its following. Former employees chime in to recall instances of the lid not being properly secured that caused a lot of McShaking to go awry. The cup model for McSalad Shakers made for a decent car lunch as well since you could just toss it back from the vessel it was served in. If you haven't thought about the McSalad Shakers since they disappeared in 2003, you probably will now.
8. Bigfoot from Pizza Hut
The age-old Yeti sightings and folklore are not the only Bigfoot people still talk about. In 1993, Pizza Hut had its very own Bigfoot on the menu up until the late '90s. Pizza Hut's marketing wizards took the history of Bigfoot roaming around in random woods and made it the theme of the ad campaign to boost exposure for the chain's ginormous pizza. The massive pie was cut into 21 slices and came with 3 toppings all for $10.99. If you were a kid in the '80s and '90s there was nothing better than your parents getting Pizza Hut's Bigfoot for you to enjoy during your favorite TV sitcom.
Pizza Hut's rectangular pie was 2 square feet of delicious pizza real estate. Pizza Hut already had a reputation as one of the nicer fast food establishments, and the ability to order a pizza larger than any others didn't hurt its street cred. The red and white checkered table cloths, kitschy stained glass lighting fixtures, and mood lighting were just a few of the touches that took Pizza Hut to a higher level than other fast food chains.
9. McLobster from McDonald's
The existence of the McLobster from McDonald's is filled with a dose of mystery. Some remember it fondly while others questioned if it was ever a real item. McDonald's is no stranger to successfully ushering a seafood sandwich to the masses. It was very much real but part of the elusiveness was probably in part because of the small scale of availability. During its brief menu appearance in the early '90s, the McLobster was only carried in select locations in Canada and New England.
There has been some chatter of a few seasonal cameos at select McDonald's during the early 2000s, but the McLobster never secured a permanent spot on the menu. In terms of basic appearance, the McLobster looked like a basic lobster roll. It had sizable chunks of lobster meat mixed with shredded lettuce, mayo, and it was served on a toasted bun. Even with its affordable price tag compared to standard lobster rolls, the McLobster still couldn't make it.
10. Enchirito from Taco Bell
Taco Bell's world famous Enchirito may have been created in the '60s and '70s, but it lasted into the '90s and has a rich history. That origin story starts with a teenage Taco Bell employee, Dan Jones, who allegedly created the Enchirito before going on to build a successful career with the company. Part enchilada, part burrito, the higher ups liked Jones' idea and launched it into several test markets. The dish had its own signature look that included exactly three black olive slices perched on a thick layer of melted cheese. The rumblings of an Enchirito return were quickly shut down by Taco Bell customers for not being the real thing.
One of its selling points was the convenience of the hybrid Mexican delicacy coming in a tin that was easily reheatable when you got home. The Enchirito briefly graced Taco Bell's menu again in 1999 but did not receive the same reception from customers and was eventually cut from the menu in 2013. If you hold on to any heartbreak about the disappearance of Taco Bell's Enchirito, just know that like many fast food chains, there are always enthusiasts cracking the code to make their order as similar as possible to the original. As a general rule of thumb, if you are looking to level up your Taco Bell orders, Reddit is full of suggestions.
11. McPizza from McDonald's
Not only did McDonald's dabble with lobster once upon a time, the fast food behemoth also took a crack at pizza. McDonald's actually owned a pizza chain in the '90s and was no stranger to slinging pies. McDonald's always had huge success churning out Egg McMuffins for breakfast and burgers for lunch. However, it was not hailed as a huge dinner spot for many customers, which is what led to the McPizza. McDonald's take on pizza landed in stores starting in the late '80s. One of its biggest challenges was the cook time. Since McDonald's was known for turning orders over at fast food speed, a double digit cook time for a pizza wasn't exactly on brand.
The McPizza did not survive the '90s. Until 2016, it still lived on the menu in three restaurants, but only one of the three persisted in the pizza endeavor. So, if you're really McLovin the idea of seeking out a McPizza today, there is only one McDonald's in the entire world that still sells it. The location in Orlando, Florida, is open 24 hours a day seven days a week, and is affectionately nicknamed EpicMcD. It's worth the trip if you are ever visiting Disney World, so your kids can stop by the huge play palace.