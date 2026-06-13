The Free Taco Bell Quesadilla Upgrade Not Enough People Know About
Taco Bell is undeniably a controversial fast food chain. The Tex-Mex spot is often the butt of jokes over its infamous beef and supposed less-than-savory aftereffects, but it's also beloved by millions of devoted diners (many of whom are still mourning the loss of the XXL Chalupa). However, some would argue that the quality of your Taco Bell experience depends heavily on your ordering strategy. For example, there are some Taco Bell menu items you should never order, and Taco Bell can even be healthy if you order it right. One simple Taco Bell ordering trick that can take your meal to the next level is a totally free quesadilla upgrade that's all about technique.
If you prefer your quesadillas extra-crispy, bordering on burnt (aka the only correct way), you'll want to order your next Taco Bell quesadilla double-grilled, and thank us later. Staff will toast the quesadilla for twice as long, resulting in a crispier, crunchier, gooier, and, many would argue, far superior eating experience. The cherry on top? This hack is very straightforward to request, and requires no mildly embarrassing nicknames (we're looking at you, Animal Style In-N-Out burger). If you're ordering in-store, ask for your quesadilla of choice, and request that it be double-grilled. If you're ordering through the app, simply note that you'd like your quesadilla double-grilled in the special instructions section.
Why the Taco Bell double-grilled quesadilla upgrade is so great
Taco Bell is a mecca of secret menu items you'll wish you knew about sooner, but as a crispy tortilla lover, I'm prepared to argue that the double-grilled quesadilla hack is one of the Tex-Mex chain's best hidden gems. It's totally free, a relatively low lift for staff, and can make the difference between a sad, mushy, undercooked quesadilla and a crunchy, melty, perfectly golden delight. In other words, the effort-to-flavor-enhancement ratio is top-notch.
Additionally, this isn't one of those social media secret menu hacks that someone invented out of thin air to go viral on TikTok (to the justified annoyance of fast food employees). People have been ordering double-grilled Taco Bell quesadillas for well over a decade, and it's more of a little-known ordering technique than a secret menu hack. As an added bonus, if you're a toasty tortilla lover, you can also upgrade your Taco Bell burrito for free by requesting it grilled (or even better, double-grilled). If you're hungry for more genius ways to enhance your Taco Bell experience, here's how to make your Taco Bell order extra saucy.