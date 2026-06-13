The Free Taco Bell Quesadilla Upgrade Not Enough People Know About

Taco Bell is undeniably a controversial fast food chain. The Tex-Mex spot is often the butt of jokes over its infamous beef and supposed less-than-savory aftereffects, but it's also beloved by millions of devoted diners (many of whom are still mourning the loss of the XXL Chalupa). However, some would argue that the quality of your Taco Bell experience depends heavily on your ordering strategy. For example, there are some Taco Bell menu items you should never order, and Taco Bell can even be healthy if you order it right. One simple Taco Bell ordering trick that can take your meal to the next level is a totally free quesadilla upgrade that's all about technique.

If you prefer your quesadillas extra-crispy, bordering on burnt (aka the only correct way), you'll want to order your next Taco Bell quesadilla double-grilled, and thank us later. Staff will toast the quesadilla for twice as long, resulting in a crispier, crunchier, gooier, and, many would argue, far superior eating experience. The cherry on top? This hack is very straightforward to request, and requires no mildly embarrassing nicknames (we're looking at you, Animal Style In-N-Out burger). If you're ordering in-store, ask for your quesadilla of choice, and request that it be double-grilled. If you're ordering through the app, simply note that you'd like your quesadilla double-grilled in the special instructions section.