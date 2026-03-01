Make Your Taco Bell Order Extra Saucy With This Simple Request

If you've ever gotten your Taco Bell order only to find it has nowhere near enough sauce on it, you're not alone. Worse still, it's impossible to know how much sauce you'll actually get when you order extra. Luckily, there's a little hack you can use to ensure you get the right amount. Instead of ordering extra sauce on your burrito or taco, ask for a side for dipping instead.

This technique is basic, but it's one Taco Bell secret you'll wish you knew sooner. Sauce sides cost the same as adding extra sauce to orders, but they come in separate little containers. Sides offer more sauce than the usual extra squirt employees add while constructing food. Employees even admit that ordering sides gets you more sauce. One such employee on Reddit said, "Can confirm. We usually put double the amount in a side cup than on the item." Others say it depends on the specific store, as a side is defined as two pumps of sauce, but there's a lot of variability.

Those who swear by this trick still claim it's a consistent way to get a luxuriously saucy order. One Taco Bell Redditor said, "It's a game changer. Instead of asking them to add CJ sauce to both my Beefy Fritos burritos, I get one side, and it's enough for both." Another user explained that this hack also allows you to easily see if you got shorted on sauce. Just remember to grab lots of free packets of all the Taco Bell sauces.