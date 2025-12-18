Review: Taco Bell's New Creamy Garlic Sauce Is A Delightful Dip That's Totally Worth The Trip

For what seems like eons, the only sauces Taco Bell offered were in the form of packets, and were simply spice enhancers that went by the names "mild," "hot," and "fire." As customers' palates expanded, so did the Taco Bell sauces, and a slew of "creamy" dippable ones have entered the fray in the 21st century. Sauces like Creamy Jalapeño, Creamy Chipotle, Spicy Ranch, and Avocado Ranch have elevated the Taco Bell dining experience by adding new fun flavors into the already yummy mix. The latest sauce deemed ready for primetime dipping, spreading, and anything else the heart and mouth desires is Creamy Garlic Sauce. It actually came about with the introduction of Steak Garlic Nacho Fries earlier this year, and customers were so taken by it they "hacked" their way into getting it as a side sauce. Taco Bell noticed the trend and is now taking Creamy Garlic mainstream as a standalone sauce.

So, is Creamy Garlic Sauce a bold one to truly behold, or perhaps a repugnant pungent one that should be placed on hold, as we wait for the next dippable innovation? The Takeout took out the new standalone sauce for a spin, dressing up some returning favorites and classic Taco Bell items to see where the truth lies in this saucy chew and review.

