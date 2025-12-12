Taco Bell Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Secret Menu Hack For A Limited Time
Vampires beware, the rumors around Taco Bell's latest menu items are true. The fast food chain is going all-in on one flavor for its next limited-time release: garlic. Taco Bell is re-releasing its Cheesy Dipping Burritos – two smaller burritos filled with chicken or steak and cheese, then topped with even more grilled cheese. But this time around, the dipping burritos are being released at the same time as the revival of Taco Bell's creamy garlic dipping sauce, which means you can order a cup of the garlicky stuff to be your burritos' best friend.
This combination started as a fan-favorite menu hack, since Taco Bell never offered it as an official pairing. Taco Bell is putting its stamp of approval on it — Cheesy Dipping Burritos with the garlic dipping sauce will be available starting on December 18, for a limited time. For those of you grumbling about the garlic, don't worry, you can always choose a side of nacho cheese or creamy chipotle sauce instead.
Taco Bell is also bringing back another limited-time item
Taco Bell is also bringing back its Steak Garlic Nacho Fries — which are topped with its famous creamy garlic sauce, nacho cheese sauce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, and steak. We reviewed the Steak Garlic Nacho Fries when they first launched, and our taste tester gave them a thumbs up, so it looks like we've got a return of a tried-and-true success on our hands — as long as you like garlic, naturally.
The returning Cheesy Dipping Burritos will retail for $5.49 while the Steak Garlic Nacho Fries will cost $4.99 (but prices can vary per location). You can also get the dipping burritos as part of a $9 Discovery Luxe Box, which includes a pair of the burritos, a seasoned beef Chalupa Supreme, Cinnamon Twists, and a medium fountain drink. Looks like we'll be leaving 2025 with garlic breath, but nobody said that had to be a bad thing.