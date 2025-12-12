Taco Bell Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Secret Menu Hack For A Limited Time

Vampires beware, the rumors around Taco Bell's latest menu items are true. The fast food chain is going all-in on one flavor for its next limited-time release: garlic. Taco Bell is re-releasing its Cheesy Dipping Burritos – two smaller burritos filled with chicken or steak and cheese, then topped with even more grilled cheese. But this time around, the dipping burritos are being released at the same time as the revival of Taco Bell's creamy garlic dipping sauce, which means you can order a cup of the garlicky stuff to be your burritos' best friend.

This combination started as a fan-favorite menu hack, since Taco Bell never offered it as an official pairing. Taco Bell is putting its stamp of approval on it — Cheesy Dipping Burritos with the garlic dipping sauce will be available starting on December 18, for a limited time. For those of you grumbling about the garlic, don't worry, you can always choose a side of nacho cheese or creamy chipotle sauce instead.