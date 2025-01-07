Taco Bell's New Menu Items Put A Twist On 2 Fan-Favorites

It may be a brand new year, but Taco Bell has decided to make the old new again by putting a spin on some of its already popular menu items. The Tex Mex chain has announced the upcoming launch of Steak Garlic Nacho Fries and two new Baja Blast frozen slushy drinks.

The original Nacho Fries launched in 2018 and have made several intermittent returns to the menu since. Some might even say Taco Bell has brought back these fries so many times and in so many variations that it's a wonder the spuds haven't become a permanent menu item by now.

Perhaps 2025 will be the charm for this particular Nacho Fries iteration, but it looks like the new Baja Blast slushies might be just another chapter in the Baja Blast saga. For those unfamiliar with Baja Blast history, the unique aquamarine-colored flavor was first introduced at Taco Bell all the way back in 2004 and had since made an appearance on the menu in many forms. In 2023, Taco Bell ran a limited offering of Baja Blast gelato.

This time around, it's soda-inspired baja and garlicky fries that are bringing Taco Bell into 2025. So let's get the lowdown on these new menu offerings.