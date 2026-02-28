The Taco Bell Burrito Upgrade Almost No One Realizes Is Free
A quick and easy order from Taco Bell is a great way to satisfy your cravings as well as your budget. However, many of the flavors can be kind of samey after a while. Plus, the textures can end up soft or mushy if you're driving home with your order. There's a simple way you can fix both those issues, and it won't cost you a dime — get your burritos grilled.
This tasty Taco Bell hack is about as easy as it gets. If you're using the app or ordering online, you might notice that you can customize most burritos. Savvy customers might have already seen a button saying "Make It Grilled." Simply click that, and your burrito will be briefly pressed in the griller to give the outside lovely browning. This not only adds a bit of flavor, but can help give the burrito structural integrity during transportation and eating. The alteration costs nothing, and if you are ordering in person or at the drive-thru, you can easily ask to have your burrito grilled for free as well. Most of the time, workers are willing to accommodate as long as you ask nicely.
People who regularly use the trick say that once you try burritos this way, you won't want to go back, and you'll wish you knew about this hack sooner. As one Taco Bell fan on Reddit said, "It's so good, I can't believe they don't upcharge you for grilling. It's like they don't know what they have!!!" Another said, "Aside from smothered burritos I can't think of a burrito on the planet that isn't better for having been grilled."
Grilling is an easy Taco Bell upgrade that makes a big difference
Grilling your Taco Bell burrito may seem like such a small tweak, but it makes a massive difference. The reason for this flavorful change is due to the Maillard reaction. This effect happens when amino acids and sugars are heated and browned. When your tortilla is grilled, the amino acids and sugars change to make new compounds that create nutty, caramelly, and savory flavors. So, if you take a Taco Bell supreme or bean burrito and grill it, you'll end up with an umami flavor that goes well with the heavily-spiced fillings and rich sauces.
The extra depth takes otherwise bland burritos to a new level. Considering the upgrade is free, there's no reason not to do it unless you really love a soft steamed tortilla. You should note that some stores may not have the "Make It Grilled" option in the app, but that doesn't mean you can't ask for the request in person when you arrive.
It's also worth noting that you can get other items grilled as well. Quesadillas, crunch wraps, and other offerings sometimes have a "Make It Grilled" option on the app or site. You can also grill Taco Bell secret menu items like the Hulk Burrito, or even simple tacos, as long as you order in person. Just as with the burrito, grilling these items gets you a slightly browned exterior with deeper flavors, so give it a try. It won't cost you anything except a few extra seconds of your time.