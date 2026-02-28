The Taco Bell Burrito Upgrade Almost No One Realizes Is Free

A quick and easy order from Taco Bell is a great way to satisfy your cravings as well as your budget. However, many of the flavors can be kind of samey after a while. Plus, the textures can end up soft or mushy if you're driving home with your order. There's a simple way you can fix both those issues, and it won't cost you a dime — get your burritos grilled.

This tasty Taco Bell hack is about as easy as it gets. If you're using the app or ordering online, you might notice that you can customize most burritos. Savvy customers might have already seen a button saying "Make It Grilled." Simply click that, and your burrito will be briefly pressed in the griller to give the outside lovely browning. This not only adds a bit of flavor, but can help give the burrito structural integrity during transportation and eating. The alteration costs nothing, and if you are ordering in person or at the drive-thru, you can easily ask to have your burrito grilled for free as well. Most of the time, workers are willing to accommodate as long as you ask nicely.

People who regularly use the trick say that once you try burritos this way, you won't want to go back, and you'll wish you knew about this hack sooner. As one Taco Bell fan on Reddit said, "It's so good, I can't believe they don't upcharge you for grilling. It's like they don't know what they have!!!" Another said, "Aside from smothered burritos I can't think of a burrito on the planet that isn't better for having been grilled."