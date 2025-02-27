How To Order Taco Bell's Incredible Hulk Burrito From The Secret Menu
If you're bored with the regular Taco Bell menu, salty that some of your favorite items were discontinued, or just ready for something new, it's time to explore the secret menu. One of the stars of the show is the Incredible Hulk Burrito. It's a step up from the standard Beefy 5-layer Burrito, swapping out the usual nacho cheese sauce for creamy guacamole.
Then, get rid of the inner 6-inch shell and have them make it fresco-style, which replaces the shredded cheese with fresh pico de gallo. You end up with a fresher, greener take on one of Taco Bell's classic items. You could skip the sour cream too, though I have no idea why anyone would ever do that since sour cream makes everything better. But to each his own, some folks like it without it.
The best part about ordering off Taco Bell's secret menu is you don't need a password or handshake to get the goods, you just have to know what to ask for. This version balances the rich, savory beef with the creaminess of guac and the freshness of pico. It's not technically on the menu, so don't be surprised if you have to explain it to the cashier, but the extra effort is worth it. You'll get a burrito that feels fresher and less heavy than the original but satisfies all the same.
Why the Incredible Hulk deserves the spotlight
The Incredible Hulk Burrito isn't just a guac fest. You get to turn some of your favorite Taco Bell fast food items into something fancier. The guac isn't your basic store-bought dip, either. I'm not going to act like it would be on the menu at a 5-star restaurant or anything, but it's tasty enough. It's the same guacamole Taco Bell uses for other items, packed with creamy Hass avocados and hints of lime and seasoning. Plus it contains a secret ingredient that gives it a little extra pizzazz. That small substitution completely changes the flavor, replacing the sharp, salty tang of nacho cheese with a fresh, buttery richness.
But it doesn't stop at the guac and pico as this item is super customizable. Try adding seasoned beef, shredded chicken, or fiesta veggies to make it more filling. If you prefer more of a kick, you can add in some jalapeños or ask for extra Fire Sauce. For anyone who's looking to go the vegetarian route, you're already halfway there — just skip the meat and you've got a delicious, plant-friendly burrito.
Another bonus is that ordering something off the secret menu makes you feel cool (whether you want to admit it or not). It's not on the boards, and not everyone knows about it, so you're essentially part of an insider club. And, the green guacamole "Hulk" aesthetic is low-key fun to show off on social media. Whether you're an obsessed Taco Bell regular or just looking to shake things up, the Incredible Hulk Burrito is worth trying.