How To Order Taco Bell's Incredible Hulk Burrito From The Secret Menu

If you're bored with the regular Taco Bell menu, salty that some of your favorite items were discontinued, or just ready for something new, it's time to explore the secret menu. One of the stars of the show is the Incredible Hulk Burrito. It's a step up from the standard Beefy 5-layer Burrito, swapping out the usual nacho cheese sauce for creamy guacamole.

Then, get rid of the inner 6-inch shell and have them make it fresco-style, which replaces the shredded cheese with fresh pico de gallo. You end up with a fresher, greener take on one of Taco Bell's classic items. You could skip the sour cream too, though I have no idea why anyone would ever do that since sour cream makes everything better. But to each his own, some folks like it without it.

The best part about ordering off Taco Bell's secret menu is you don't need a password or handshake to get the goods, you just have to know what to ask for. This version balances the rich, savory beef with the creaminess of guac and the freshness of pico. It's not technically on the menu, so don't be surprised if you have to explain it to the cashier, but the extra effort is worth it. You'll get a burrito that feels fresher and less heavy than the original but satisfies all the same.