The Unexpected Seasoning Hidden In Taco Bell's Guacamole

Taco Bell is famous for many things, from its dirty soda-inspired Baja Blast Dream Freeze (part of Taco Bell's new menu for 2025) to the limited-time, headline-grabbing Big Cheez-It Tostada in 2024. However, one menu item that the Tex-Mex chain is not exactly renowned for is its guacamole.

Taco Bell retooled its guac recipe in 2022 to include fresh ingredients like tomatoes and onions, but it seems the guac part of the new and improved guacamole still comes from a bag. As such, the creamy green condiment is pretty forgettable, and very easy to skip over in favor of more exciting options. Take the chain's beloved Fire Sauce, for example, which also comes with the benefit of being free, and is a great way to upgrade your Taco Bell nacho fries.

However, Taco Bell's guacamole does have at least one interesting attribute worth considering. In addition to avocado pulp and, frankly, a lot of other stuff according to the ingredients list on its website, Taco Bell guacamole contains a somewhat surprising condiment: Mustard. Although we weren't expecting the chain that brought us Mexican Pizza to stick to a traditional guacamole recipe, the addition of mustard to guacamole is quite an interesting choice.