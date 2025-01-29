Rob Gronkowski Combines 2 Game Day Dips For A Hearty Super Bowl Snack

When it comes to the Super Bowl, bigger means better. Bigger stakes, better players. Bigger audiences, better commercials. Bigger hype, better snacks. In preparing for this year's ultimate football match-up, Rob Gronkowski is bringing a bigger — and better — snack to chomp on at his watch party for the big game. Gronkowski, a former NFL tight-end, has collaborated with Avocados from Mexico, a marketing association that promotes Mexican avocados in the U.S., to introduce Gronkamole.

Gronkamole — Gronk's signature snack — is a mash-up of guacamole and buffalo chicken dip, two of the most popular eats on Super Bowl Sunday. The execution is simple, but the result is powerful. All it takes is mixing the ingredients for each respective dip in a shared bowl — a container of Gronkamole may be more of a super bowl than the Super Bowl itself.

This dish mashes the tangy bite and creamy texture from guacamole with the spice- and funk-forward overtones of buffalo chicken dip. No longer must guests pivot between two bowls when looking for the perfect accompaniment to a tortilla chip. Now, they can get all the flavor in one.