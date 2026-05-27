The Popular Fast Food Chain That's Actually Healthy (If You Order It Right)

Healthier options do exist at fast food restaurants, but some chains make them easier to order than others by offering a wider variety of proteins, veggies, and healthy fats as standard ingredients or customizable add-ons. One fast food chain that stands out from the usual lineup is Taco Bell.

Beyond the Nachos BellGrande, Triple Double Crunchwrap, Grilled Cheese Burrito, and any of the other calorie-heavy menu items, Taco Bell actually offers numerous options that are moderate in calories while providing protein, vitamins, minerals, and the big F-word Americans don't get nearly enough of for digestive health: fiber. The Mexican-inspired chain incorporates ingredients like fiber-rich pinto beans and black beans, along with fresh toppings like lettuce, tomatoes, and avocados in the form of guacamole, into many of its menu items while also offering them as sides or add-ons. Beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and guacamole also contain antioxidants, which help protect cells against damage linked to disease.

While these healthy plant-based inclusions make Taco Bell one of the most vegetarian-friendly fast food chains, several animal-based protein options are also leaner and lighter than what's typically found at other fast food places. Although what's really in Taco Bell's infamous beef has often been speculated about, the chain's website states it uses 100% USDA premium beef that's drained of excess fat after cooking, and then pre-seasoned. The chain's slow-roasted shredded chicken (found in its cantina chicken offerings) is another lighter option, containing fewer calories, carbohydrates, and fat than the breaded, fried chicken commonly served as the only chicken option at other fast food restaurants.