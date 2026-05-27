The Popular Fast Food Chain That's Actually Healthy (If You Order It Right)
Healthier options do exist at fast food restaurants, but some chains make them easier to order than others by offering a wider variety of proteins, veggies, and healthy fats as standard ingredients or customizable add-ons. One fast food chain that stands out from the usual lineup is Taco Bell.
Beyond the Nachos BellGrande, Triple Double Crunchwrap, Grilled Cheese Burrito, and any of the other calorie-heavy menu items, Taco Bell actually offers numerous options that are moderate in calories while providing protein, vitamins, minerals, and the big F-word Americans don't get nearly enough of for digestive health: fiber. The Mexican-inspired chain incorporates ingredients like fiber-rich pinto beans and black beans, along with fresh toppings like lettuce, tomatoes, and avocados in the form of guacamole, into many of its menu items while also offering them as sides or add-ons. Beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and guacamole also contain antioxidants, which help protect cells against damage linked to disease.
While these healthy plant-based inclusions make Taco Bell one of the most vegetarian-friendly fast food chains, several animal-based protein options are also leaner and lighter than what's typically found at other fast food places. Although what's really in Taco Bell's infamous beef has often been speculated about, the chain's website states it uses 100% USDA premium beef that's drained of excess fat after cooking, and then pre-seasoned. The chain's slow-roasted shredded chicken (found in its cantina chicken offerings) is another lighter option, containing fewer calories, carbohydrates, and fat than the breaded, fried chicken commonly served as the only chicken option at other fast food restaurants.
How to build a nutritious Taco Bell order
If you're an active member of the ingredient police, I hear you — much of Taco Bell's food is made with processed ingredients and contains high amounts of sodium. But it is fast food after all, and from a macronutrient standpoint, there's a variety of menu items to choose from or modify that check far more nutritional boxes than the majority of other fast food chains.
If you're looking to enjoy healthier options at Taco Bell, aim for items built around lean protein, like its slow-roasted shredded chicken, ground beef, or the return of Taco Bell's fan-favorite shredded beef. Pair those proteins with beans and the variety of vegetables many locations offer, including lettuce, pico de gallo, diced tomatoes, onions, pickled jalapeños, and purple cabbage. Taco Bell also makes menu customizations especially easy when ordering from its app or online.
Many of the menu options come with cheese, sour cream, and rich sauces that, although they can add a ton of flavor, can also significantly increase saturated fat content. Rather than removing these ingredients entirely, try ordering the reduced-fat sour cream offered instead, and "easy" cheese and sauce. If having less of each doesn't feel satisfying or flavorful enough, pairing them with guacamole can help bring back richness while adding healthy fats and fiber.
If you're worried a lighter meal won't keep you full, try doubling the protein in your order. Protein will help slow digestion and promote longer-lasting fullness.