Taco Bell Has Granted Our Wish: This Fan-Favorite Meat Is Coming Back To The Menu

Following up on the announcement of Taco Bell's makeover of the iconic Mexican Pizza, complete with chicken and a brand-new sauce, the fast food chain has delivered another gift to Tex-Mex fans. This time, the restaurant is welcoming back an old favorite rather than creating something completely new — shredded beef will be returning to Taco Bell on May 21.

Last available nationwide at the fast food chain three years ago, the popular protein is again the star of the show. "Inspired by the bold flavors and rich textures of birria, Taco Bell's tender, slow-braised shredded beef brings that depth to life in these two craveable menu items," a spokesperson for the chain shared with The Takeout, though it's unclear if there have been any changes to the recipe since the last time it made an appearance.

Fittingly, one of the menu items featuring it is the Shredded Beef Dipping Taco ($3.99), which combines the beef, cheese, and jalapeño sauce in a grilled white corn tortilla. It also features a crispy cheese crust and comes with a red sauce for dipping. The second shredded beef surprise is a take on Nacho Fries ($5.49), which come topped with shredded beef, pico de gallo, creamy jalapeño sauce, and shredded cheese. It sounds pretty good, but if you really want to Live Más at no extra cost, upgrade your Taco Bell Nacho Fries with Fire Sauce.