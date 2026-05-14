Taco Bell's Iconic Mexican Pizza Is Getting A Makeover With The Help Of This Menu Item
Even fan favorites sometimes need a makeover to keep things fresh, like giving Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza a nacho makeover by swapping sauces. Taco Bell enthusiasts have long adored the chain's Mexican Pizza, which has refried beans, seasoned beef, Mexican Pizza sauce, tomatoes, and a cheese blend consisting of mozzarella, cheddar, and spicy pepper Jack. There's no indication the staple menu item is going anywhere, as soon folks will have the option of trying a souped-up version that is Taco Bell's latest brainchild — the Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza.
No, Taco Bell isn't merely swapping chicken for beef and claiming it has created a truly unique menu item. The Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza is slated to be an original take on the classic people know and love starring the restaurant's slow-roasted Cantina Chicken while tossing the Italian fusion ingredients aside. Accompanying the new protein is green chile sauce, black beans, a three-cheese blend, pico de gallo, and purple cabbage layered between crispy tortilla shells. Folks won't have to rehearse any secret Taco Bell menu ordering hacks to get a taste, as the latest creation from Taco Bell will be readily available to all starting May 21.
Spice things up with Taco Bell's new sauce
Many people falsely assume that all Mexican food is spicy, but that's simply not true. However, that doesn't mean many dishes wouldn't welcome some spicier elements to tie everything together. Taco Bell's Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza might bring a touch of heat with its green chile sauce, but folks who don't think that has enough of a kick will be delighted to know that accompanying the new menu item will be a Jalapeño Citrus Salsa sauce packet. Red jalapeños, guajillo chiles, and a touch of citrus delivers a sweet and spicy profile that can be added to the new Mexican Pizza or any item from the Cantina Chicken lineup as a dollop or a dousing, depending on how hot you want your meal.
Fans excited to try the latest menu item and the new sauce from Taco Bell won't have to wait until May 21 if they happen to be Taco Bell Rewards Members. Those fortunate souls will be treated to early access on May 19 and 20. However, the Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza and the Jalapeño Citrus Salsa sauce packets will only be available for a limited time. Whether that means they're gone at an undisclosed date or just when supplies run out is a mystery, so Live Más close to their release if you want to give them a test run.