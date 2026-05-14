Taco Bell's Iconic Mexican Pizza Is Getting A Makeover With The Help Of This Menu Item

Many people falsely assume that all Mexican food is spicy, but that's simply not true. However, that doesn't mean many dishes wouldn't welcome some spicier elements to tie everything together. Taco Bell's Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza might bring a touch of heat with its green chile sauce, but folks who don't think that has enough of a kick will be delighted to know that accompanying the new menu item will be a Jalapeño Citrus Salsa sauce packet. Red jalapeños, guajillo chiles, and a touch of citrus delivers a sweet and spicy profile that can be added to the new Mexican Pizza or any item from the Cantina Chicken lineup as a dollop or a dousing, depending on how hot you want your meal.

Fans excited to try the latest menu item and the new sauce from Taco Bell won't have to wait until May 21 if they happen to be Taco Bell Rewards Members. Those fortunate souls will be treated to early access on May 19 and 20. However, the Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza and the Jalapeño Citrus Salsa sauce packets will only be available for a limited time. Whether that means they're gone at an undisclosed date or just when supplies run out is a mystery, so Live Más close to their release if you want to give them a test run.