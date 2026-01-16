The Taco Bell Swap That Gives Your Mexican Pizza A Nacho Makeover

Taco Bell offers a highly standardized menu with limited ingredients. This includes a signature seasoning on most proteins, which has caused some people to claim that everything from the fast food chain tastes the same. However, if you're a fan of the cheese sauce, a little consistency is a good thing, since pairing it with Mexican Pizza is just the beginning of tasty combinations. Taco Bell's nacho cheese — the craveable sauce that TikTok copycats can't seem to get right – also plays nicely with the chain's burritos, tortilla chips, and nacho fries.

Taco Bell's nacho cheese is packed with umami flavor and fatty richness, so combining it with the Mexican Pizza's seasoned ground beef, acidic tomatoes, and salty tortillas is bound to succeed. Customers agree that you shouldn't sleep on this top-tier hack. One Reddit user simply said, "The nacho cheese addition makes it godly," while another added, "Living mas indeed! My favorite item crafted to perfection."

Once you've cheesed up your Mexican pizza, you don't have to stop toying with upgrades. You can add jalapeños to recreate the Cheesy Jalapeño Mexican Pizza, an item that briefly hit Taco Bell menus back in 2022. If you fancy a little assembly, you can order a Cheesy Roll Up, place half the Mexican pizza inside, dress it with nacho cheese, and eat it like a big, gooey taco. You can even order a whole drink cup full of the cheese and dip your Mexican pizza into it. Just make sure you don't try any of this with the mediocre vegan option, since vegans deserve better Taco Bell nacho cheese.