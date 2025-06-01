Why This TikTok Taco Bell Nacho Cheese Copycat Isn't Quite Right

After warming up the Fritos Jalapeño Cheddar Dip a bit in the microwave, I pitted it against Taco Bell. The Fritos dip is on the left chip in the photo, while the Taco Bell nacho cheese is on the right. First off, you'll notice that the coloring is much different, but that's just cosmetic — color is controlled by additives like annatto (a natural food coloring), so you can actually ignore that aspect.

Second of all, you'll see that the Fritos dip is slightly but noticeably runnier. And the taste test proved to be ultimately disappointing. The Fritos Jalapeño Cheddar Dip starts off with a bit of tangy cheese flavor but then gives way to a plain wateriness with a slight grassy pepper kick, while the Taco Bell version starts and finishes extremely creamy, also with a bit of jalapeño to it. Both cheeses list actual jalapeño in their ingredients, which is good. But Taco Bell nacho cheese's leading ingredients are nonfat milk and cheese whey, while Fritos starts with skim milk and water.

Unfortunately, they aren't a match, and Taco Bell's wins by quite a bit due to that noticeable creaminess. @dollartreedinners did in fact admit that the Fritos dip wasn't an exact dupe, however, so I can't fault her statement entirely. Plus, if you're going to use the Fritos Jalapeño Cheddar Dip in something else, like a homemade Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, you are 100% not going to notice the difference. But if you're eating it alone, you might.

As to the Taco Bell nacho cheese dupe situation, the search continues. I haven't found many canned products that don't heavily rely on water, so it's possible that Taco Bell's nacho cheese might not actually have a copycat version you can buy in stores. If I find one, you'll be the first to know.