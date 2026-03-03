Stop Having This Expectation About Mexican Food Before You Visit A Restaurant

Dining out at a Mexican restaurant implies to many people that they're in for a spicy treat. Yet, the truth is, while you might be about to eat exceptional fare, it may not be all that spicy. When The Takeout spoke with Laurence Cohen, corporate brand chef at Thompson Restaurants (including Austin Grill in Potomac Falls, Virginia), he noted that Mexican cuisine has more to offer the palate than just heat.

"Not all food with Mexican background is spicy," Cohen said. "[There are] many different regions with different levels of flavors, from chili to tomatoes to herbs." Tomatillos, Mexican oregano, and cocoa are also among the staple ingredients in Mexican food that aren't spicy. Even crema and cheeses may dilute peppery notes in some dishes, like quesadillas. While some meals absolutely can have a zippy bite, Cohen said, "It is all about the levels of flavor and balance of ingredients to have the proper flavor profile."

While some enthusiasts of fiery fare make the mistake of drowning their Mexican cuisine in bottled hot sauce before they get a true sense of what the dish has to offer on its own, others avoid spicy food like it's the plague. Because of sensitivity or preference, the latter group often skips Mexican restaurants, assuming everything on the menu is spicy. But if you know what to look for, you'll find that most establishments serving up south-of-the-border cuisine have plenty of non-spicy options for the spice-averse.