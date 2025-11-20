Why You Should Always Pass On Bottled Hot Sauce At Mexican Restaurants

Condiments can improve many dishes, complimenting and deepening their flavors to create an altogether richer dining experience. But the wrong condiment can also undercut the taste and appeal of certain food, especially those with diverse or complex ingredients. To that end, Maycoll Calderón, the executive chef of Cuna at The Standard East Village, noted that one thing you should avoid doing at a Mexican restaurant is drenching your meal in bottled hot sauce.

Some foods, like pizza, can be complemented by hot sauce on occasion. Yet, when sampling the fare at a Mexican restaurant for the first time, folks should taste what's brought to their table before doctoring up the dish. "A great taco, molé, or ceviche already has balance — acidity, spice, salt, and freshness," says Calderón. "Adding bottled sauce often covers the subtle layers we've built in the kitchen."

Rarely are the bottled hot sauce choices at a restaurant as fiery as the five-alarm concoctions advertised on Hot Ones, but even mild varieties can sometimes be potent. "Bottled hot sauce can overpower the natural flavor of a dish," notes Calderón. You're paying for exceptional Mexican cuisine, not hot sauce. Calderón argues that drowning your meal in hot sauce at a Mexican restaurant is akin to committing the cardinal sin (in this writer's mind, at least) while dining at a quality steakhouse: "It's like putting ketchup on a perfectly cooked steak."