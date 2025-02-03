Which Hot Sauce Is Best On Top Of Pizza?
I've been putting hot sauce on my pizza since I was in middle school. It's something I kind of stumbled across when I was trying to improve a slice of CiCi's pizza (if you know, you know). Anyway, once I had a bite, I wasn't quite won over, but I saw potential. I ended up getting my go-to hot sauce and trying a few drops on my favorite slice — pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, and banana peppers. Honestly, I never looked back.
It was so basic but it was the finishing touch I needed. And, there are a lot of hot sauce varieties out there to try. So, I rounded up five that I've had the most success with, including one that's a bit unconventional just for fun. I also broke it down into pizza pairings, as some hot sauces might not work with the sweetness or bitterness of specific toppings. Here are my top picks for the best hot sauces you should try at your next pizza night.
Sriracha offers garlicky, sweet heat
Sriracha has become a household name in the world of hot sauces, and its popularity is well-deserved. For the record, I'm not a fan of Sriracha, and I really don't get all the hype. That said, it is pretty good on certain dishes. This Thai-inspired sauce brings a blend of heat, sweetness, and strong garlic flavor to the mix. And it's this balance of sweet and spicy notes that makes it versatile enough to complement certain pizza toppings.
Take a barbecue chicken pizza. Sriracha enhances the smoky sweetness of the BBQ sauce while adding just the right amount of heat. On veggie-loaded pizzas, the garlic notes bring out the earthiness of mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions. The medium heat level of Sriracha makes it approachable for most people, while its complex palate keeps things interesting.
However, from my experience, it starts and stops here. The bold profile can sometimes clash with simple pizzas like a classic Margherita or plain cheese slice. I wouldn't use it on certain brands like Papa John's because their sauce is already incredibly sweet to me and the added sweetness from Sriracha would be overkill in my opinion. Overall, Sriracha is okay, but be mindful of the strong chili flavor, and the thick consistency. A little goes a long way.
Tapatío brings hot and smoky flavor
Tapatío is a staple in Mexican cuisine and an underrated choice for pizza lovers. It has a distinct, chili flavor with a smoky undertone that brings a delicious southwest element to your pizza. Unlike Sriracha's sweetness, Tapatío leans more savory, making it an excellent match for toppings like chorizo, jalapeños, or roasted vegetables.
What sets Tapatío apart is the way it balances heat and flavor. It's not overwhelmingly spicy, but it packs enough punch to satisfy heat seekers. It has a thicker texture that clings to pizza well, especially on something like a taco-inspired slice loaded with black beans, avocado, and cheese. You could also add it to a classic pepperoni for a burst of rich flavor. Even though Tapatío's bold profile makes it stand out, it's not as versatile as some of the other sauces on this list, as its smoky, chili taste might not appeal to everyone.
Tabasco is perfect for greasy toppings
I can't fully express my adoration for Tabasco. The simple combo of vinegar, red pepper, and salt creates a tangy, sharp flavor that cuts through fatty toppings like pepperoni, sausage, or extra cheese. The thin, liquid consistency makes it easy to drizzle over a fresh slice, so you get an even coating of heat with every bite.
However, Tabasco can be too much on white-sauce pies. The heat and vinegar tang may not appeal to everyone, especially if you prefer a more balanced flavor. I think one of the main selling points for Tabasco is that it generally doesn't interfere with whatever you have going on with the pizza. You still get a good amount of sneaky heat, but it won't nuke the flavors altogether.
For those who love a tangy, slightly fiery sauce that balances out rich flavors, Tabasco is an ideal choice. It works best on traditional, greasy pizzas where its acidity acts like a palate cleanser. It came in at number three because it might be a little too basic for some folks. (Personally, I can use Tabasco on any type of pizza, but there's another hot sauce with a similar flavor profile that ranks higher for me.)
Lao Gan Ma Chili Crisp is a close second
Lao Gan Ma Chili Crisp isn't your average hot sauce because it's a whole textural experience. I had never even heard of this, but I tried it when I was over at a friend's house and I was seriously impressed. It's really hard to find in stores depending on where you live, so you'd probably have to order online if you wanted to give it a try.
This Chinese condiment combines spicy chili oil with crunchy bits of fried onion and garlic, giving you a sauce that's as much about texture as it is flavor. For pizza, chili crisp brings a beautiful layer of crunch and umami to complement smooth melty cheese and rich toppings.
Chili crisp works magic on simple pizzas like a classic cheese pie, where the spicy, savory oil soaks into the crust and adds another layer of flavor. I really love spicy pepper oils, and the added fried onions are a genius idea. It's equally delicious on mushroom or veggie pizzas, where the oil enhances the natural flavors of the toppings so that the pizza doesn't taste bland.
Chili crisp is undeniably delicious, but it's not for everyone. The spice level is moderate, but the richness of the oil can feel heavy if overused. Additionally, its deep flavor might not appeal to those who prefer traditional hot sauces.
Frank's Red Hot is a no-brainer
Frank's Red Hot is the gold standard for pizza hot sauces. It has a versatile flavor that I absolutely love. Obviously, we know it's a go-to for buffalo wings, but I also really enjoy the perfect blend of cayenne pepper, vinegar, and garlic on almost anything I eat. There's nothing like that tangy, spicy flavor, and I haven't found a pizza topping yet that I don't want to cover in Frank's Red Hot.
Whether you're enjoying a buffalo chicken pizza (this is a must-try with Frank's), a meat lover's slice, or even a veggie pie, Frank's is the ultimate choice, as far as I'm concerned. Red Hot also works well as a dipping sauce for crusts, especially if it's a cheesy stuffed crust.
While it's not really a question of which hot sauce is the best, because it does all come down to preference, I'd still say Frank's Red Hot is the most versatile. It works for sweet tomato sauce bases, more savory options, creamy white sauces, and any kind of topping you can think of — you name it, Frank's delivers. It's the sauce that keeps you coming back for more, slice after slice after slice.