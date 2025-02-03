Which Hot Sauce Is Best On Top Of Pizza?

Sriracha has become a household name in the world of hot sauces, and its popularity is well-deserved. For the record, I'm not a fan of Sriracha, and I really don't get all the hype. That said, it is pretty good on certain dishes. This Thai-inspired sauce brings a blend of heat, sweetness, and strong garlic flavor to the mix. And it's this balance of sweet and spicy notes that makes it versatile enough to complement certain pizza toppings.

Take a barbecue chicken pizza. Sriracha enhances the smoky sweetness of the BBQ sauce while adding just the right amount of heat. On veggie-loaded pizzas, the garlic notes bring out the earthiness of mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions. The medium heat level of Sriracha makes it approachable for most people, while its complex palate keeps things interesting.

However, from my experience, it starts and stops here. The bold profile can sometimes clash with simple pizzas like a classic Margherita or plain cheese slice. I wouldn't use it on certain brands like Papa John's because their sauce is already incredibly sweet to me and the added sweetness from Sriracha would be overkill in my opinion. Overall, Sriracha is okay, but be mindful of the strong chili flavor, and the thick consistency. A little goes a long way.