The Ordering Mistake You're Making At Mexican Restaurants That Means You're Missing Out

I've been fortunate enough to have outstanding Mexican restaurants within a short driving distance for most of my life. With that said, one would think I've tried everything a quality Mexican restaurant has to offer. Yet, as evidenced by my first encounter with a birria taco a month ago (which has forever altered what I consider a stellar taco), I don't typically get super adventurous with my menu choices. As a result, I've sadly wasted years going for the same chimichangas and enchiladas that always hit the spot, missing out on some of the culinary gems hiding in plain sight.

The Takeout recently spoke with David Stadtmiller, the senior director of food and beverage for Dallas-based M Crowd Restaurant Group, which proudly boasts a couple of successful Mexican restaurants in its portfolio. He expressed that, while the standard crowd-pleasers rarely disappoint, sticking to your safe space on a menu prevents you from sampling some of the staples of Mexican cuisine you have to try at least once. "Mexican cuisine is incredibly diverse, with a wide range of proteins, sauces, and preparations," Stadtmiller said. "Ordering just one dish limits how much of that variety you experience."

Of course, opting to go with something unfamiliar can understandably induce an overwhelming sense of FOMO. Sure, that caldo de res with bone-in beef shanks could be sensational, but you'd have to skip your beloved chiles rellenos — except, you don't, as long as you dine out with company. Make a pact with your crew to order family-style so everyone gets a new experience as well as their favorite. "Sharing allows you to sample different flavors and styles in a single meal," Stadtmiller said.