The Ordering Mistake You're Making At Mexican Restaurants That Means You're Missing Out
I've been fortunate enough to have outstanding Mexican restaurants within a short driving distance for most of my life. With that said, one would think I've tried everything a quality Mexican restaurant has to offer. Yet, as evidenced by my first encounter with a birria taco a month ago (which has forever altered what I consider a stellar taco), I don't typically get super adventurous with my menu choices. As a result, I've sadly wasted years going for the same chimichangas and enchiladas that always hit the spot, missing out on some of the culinary gems hiding in plain sight.
The Takeout recently spoke with David Stadtmiller, the senior director of food and beverage for Dallas-based M Crowd Restaurant Group, which proudly boasts a couple of successful Mexican restaurants in its portfolio. He expressed that, while the standard crowd-pleasers rarely disappoint, sticking to your safe space on a menu prevents you from sampling some of the staples of Mexican cuisine you have to try at least once. "Mexican cuisine is incredibly diverse, with a wide range of proteins, sauces, and preparations," Stadtmiller said. "Ordering just one dish limits how much of that variety you experience."
Of course, opting to go with something unfamiliar can understandably induce an overwhelming sense of FOMO. Sure, that caldo de res with bone-in beef shanks could be sensational, but you'd have to skip your beloved chiles rellenos — except, you don't, as long as you dine out with company. Make a pact with your crew to order family-style so everyone gets a new experience as well as their favorite. "Sharing allows you to sample different flavors and styles in a single meal," Stadtmiller said.
Taste new Mexican favorites by ordering family-style
It's always a treat to dine out with your besties. Yet, at a Mexican restaurant, it represents a unique opportunity to experience the vast array of south-of-the-border flavors the establishment showcases. David Stadtmiller revealed that people can be more adventurous with their menu choices when in good company. "Ordering family-style encourages exploration," he said. "When dining with a group, people tend to choose different dishes, which creates an opportunity to taste across the menu instead of sticking to familiar favorites."
Maybe that order of ostiones rellenos looks intriguing, but you don't want to commit to a whole plate, or perhaps there is something on the menu you've been dying to try but haven't because it would mean forgoing your favorite dish. When ordering family-style, there's no need to worry about not getting a taste of that pollo asado you crave the moment the phrase "Mexican restaurant" comes up. With a little experimentation, a few classic staples, and some upgraded margaritas, everybody at the table is happy.
The case could be made for ordering family-style at other establishments as well, but Mexican restaurants are unique in that they often feature a wide range of flavors, ingredients, and preparations. "Mexican cuisine has influences from many regions and cultures, and sharing plates is one of the best ways to appreciate that diversity," Stadtmiller said. Just don't ruin the experience by drowning your Mexican fare with bottled hot sauce the minute it arrives at your table, masking all the varied flavors you're bound to enjoy otherwise.