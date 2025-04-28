Give Your Cinco De Mayo Margaritas A Fizzy Upgrade With This Mexican Staple

Many people choose to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a margarita. This simple cocktail is enduringly popular thanks to its versatility; Jennifer Aniston prefers a pared back margarita while Bobby Flay likes his margarita with no ice. While there are many versions you could opt to enjoy on Cinco de Mayo, we suggest creating a margarita that feels a little bit fancier — just add a splash of Topo Chico to the mix. Whether you choose to add one of the Mexican brand's sparkling mineral waters or one of its specially formulated mixers, your margarita will become enticingly fizzy.

Topo Chico produces several flavors of sparkling mineral water. Aside from providing effervescence, these products also add extra flavor to the margaritas. When it comes to making sparkling margaritas, Topo Chico's best flavored option is Twist of Lime as the notes present in this product naturally complement the lime-centric nature of traditional margaritas.

In terms of its mixers, the brand's take on club soda provides bubbles and only a subtle hint of flavor. If you wanted something a bit more adventurous, you could add one of the Topo Chico Sabores, a range of flavored sparkling water beverages, to your margarita. For example, the tropical mango flavor would add a sweet, fizzy twist to the cocktail.