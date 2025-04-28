Give Your Cinco De Mayo Margaritas A Fizzy Upgrade With This Mexican Staple
Many people choose to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a margarita. This simple cocktail is enduringly popular thanks to its versatility; Jennifer Aniston prefers a pared back margarita while Bobby Flay likes his margarita with no ice. While there are many versions you could opt to enjoy on Cinco de Mayo, we suggest creating a margarita that feels a little bit fancier — just add a splash of Topo Chico to the mix. Whether you choose to add one of the Mexican brand's sparkling mineral waters or one of its specially formulated mixers, your margarita will become enticingly fizzy.
Topo Chico produces several flavors of sparkling mineral water. Aside from providing effervescence, these products also add extra flavor to the margaritas. When it comes to making sparkling margaritas, Topo Chico's best flavored option is Twist of Lime as the notes present in this product naturally complement the lime-centric nature of traditional margaritas.
In terms of its mixers, the brand's take on club soda provides bubbles and only a subtle hint of flavor. If you wanted something a bit more adventurous, you could add one of the Topo Chico Sabores, a range of flavored sparkling water beverages, to your margarita. For example, the tropical mango flavor would add a sweet, fizzy twist to the cocktail.
Other cocktails that feature Topo Chico
If you like the sound of celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a fizzy margarita then you should also try a Texas ranch water. This cocktail is made with lime juice, tequila, and Topo Chico (usually the brand's plain sparkling mineral water). Basically, it is a longer, weaker, and fizzier margarita minus the triple sec. These characteristics make it a wonderful cocktail to sip throughout the celebrations; as long as your measures of tequila are modest and you don't drink quickly, you don't have to worry about getting too drunk.
If you do feel yourself flagging, it might be a good idea to try another cocktail that features Topo Chico: the wake up call. This cocktail sees 3 ounces of Topo Chico Tonic Water being mixed with 1 ½ ounces of tequila, ½ ounce of blood orange juice, ½ ounce of simple syrup, and a single shot of espresso. The blend of caffeine and fizz that this drink contains is sure to perk you up.
The other cocktail we'd recommend drinking on Cinco de Mayo is a Mexican classic, the paloma. This drink (which some say is better than a margarita) is made by mixing tequila, pink grapefruit juice, lime juice, agave syrup, and soda water together. Refreshing as it is, this cocktail can be further improved by swapping out the soda water for Topo Chico Mineral Water Twist of Grapefruit. Once again, this product will add both fizziness and fruity flavor to what is already a wonderful cocktail.