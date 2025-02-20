Why You Should Follow Bobby Flay's Lead And Serve Margaritas Straight Up

I never order margaritas when I'm out. Don't get me wrong, I love them — they're my go-to drink when I'm at home. But, bars and restaurants never make them to my liking. To me, a margarita should be tart, punchy, and perfectly balanced — no sweeteners, no fancy garnishes, just fresh lime and decent tequila with an undercurrent of orange liqueur to mellow things out. But, saccharine syrups aren't my only gripe. Most establishments serve margaritas on the rocks, and to me, that's a sin.

Some drinks are meant to be served on the rocks. Margaritas are not. They're watery enough straight out of the shaker, so all that melting ice just hides the taste of the tequila, lime, and orange liqueur. That's fine — even preferable — for drinks made from bottom-shelf margarita mix. But, over the past few decades, mezcal has gone mainstream. Nowadays, high-end tequilas are a liquor store staple. It's time for margaritas to catch up.

Fortunately, I have a famous figure on my side. Celebrity chef and restaurateur Bobby Flay is a fan, too. Flay recommended the straight-up technique in an Instagram reel promoting friend and Food Network star Michael Voltaggio's new tequila, Marcado 28. "Usually I make a margarita on the rocks," Flay explained to the camera. "But I'm gonna make one straight up. Let's make it a thing." I know that serving margaritas straight up sounds like sacrilege to some, but I have numbers on my side.