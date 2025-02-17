Jennifer Aniston's Favorite Cocktail Is A True Classic

Apparently, I've been making Jennifer Aniston's favorite cocktail for years — the exact recipe — but had no idea. The former "Friends" actress revealed that her go-to cocktail is a classic margarita that her ex-husband Justin Theroux used to make with three basic ingredients. "It's basically silver tequila with lime juice shaken and over rocks," she says via People. "And some people like a little Cointreau, some don't. It's a cleaner margarita. No sugar, no mixes, no agave. I don't like sweet drinks."

Personally, I love this approach to cocktails, mostly because I try to eat (and drink) clean as much as possible. Aniston avoids sugary additives, like simple syrup, agave, and powdery store-bought mixes, which can make the cocktail taste artificial. Unlike margaritas you'll find at a local taco joint or sports bar, Aniston's version is so simple that you can make these classic cocktails at home in five minutes or less.