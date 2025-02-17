Jennifer Aniston's Favorite Cocktail Is A True Classic
Apparently, I've been making Jennifer Aniston's favorite cocktail for years — the exact recipe — but had no idea. The former "Friends" actress revealed that her go-to cocktail is a classic margarita that her ex-husband Justin Theroux used to make with three basic ingredients. "It's basically silver tequila with lime juice shaken and over rocks," she says via People. "And some people like a little Cointreau, some don't. It's a cleaner margarita. No sugar, no mixes, no agave. I don't like sweet drinks."
Personally, I love this approach to cocktails, mostly because I try to eat (and drink) clean as much as possible. Aniston avoids sugary additives, like simple syrup, agave, and powdery store-bought mixes, which can make the cocktail taste artificial. Unlike margaritas you'll find at a local taco joint or sports bar, Aniston's version is so simple that you can make these classic cocktails at home in five minutes or less.
How to Make Jennifer Aniston's Margarita
I can confirm that the secret to making Aniston's favorite margarita is using high-quality ingredients: choose the freshest limes you can buy at the grocery store, Cointreau or another type of orange liqueur, and top-shelf tequila. She prefers Don Julio 1942 or Pátron Silver; I like El Jimador Silver Tequila. Or, if you prefer the non-alcoholic route, try using Earl Grey teabags to make the perfect virgin margarita. Bottom line: when you invest in great products, you're able to create a delicious, thirst-quenching cocktail.
To make Aniston's margarita, pour an ounce of the tequila and a dash of Cointreau into a cocktail shaker (or a mason jar will work, too). Squeeze half of a fresh lime into the shaker and add several cubes. Seal the container and shake well for 30 to 45 seconds, or until the ice is mostly dissolved and the outside of the shaker is chilled. Don't forget to salt the rim of your margarita glass before pouring in your liquid, then garnish with a fresh lime wedge. Salud!