13 Staple Ingredients Of Mexican Cuisine You Need To Know About

If you're broadening your recipe repertoire and exploring international cuisines from the comfort of your own kitchen, you've likely expanded the Mexican food you serve at home beyond the confines of a boxed taco kit and a can of refried beans. There are numerous Mexican cuisine staples that every home cook should try at least once, from pozole to tortas, mole to ceviche.

As you peruse recipes for dishes like these, you'll probably recognize a lot of the ingredients — but others could be a little unfamiliar, yet still definitely worth knowing about. To find out what you need to stock in your pantry and fridge for truly turning out some delicious and authentic Mexican meals, we talked to a handful of pros. Chefs hailing from Mexico and others serving up Mexican eats stateside let us in on the staple ingredients of Mexican cuisine that you need to know about, stat.