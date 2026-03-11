'A Bunch Of Weird Mashups' — Reddit Is Not Impressed By Taco Bell's New Menu Items
Here at The Takeout, we've been highlighting some of the new products that are gracing the Taco Bell menu in 2026. From the Mexican pizza receiving a double makeover to a limited-time Crunchwrap debuting alongside the return of nacho fries, there's plenty for Taco Bell fans to be excited about. Still, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and dozens of folks have taken to Reddit to express their disappointment — and confusion — regarding many of the new menu items.
It's somewhat unsurprising that people are spotting flaws in Taco Bell's newest offerings, given the sheer magnitude of products unveiled at its annual Live Más Live event. Options like cheesy sliders and the Mountain Dew Baja Midnight Pie seem a bit disjointed from Taco Bell classics like gorditas and chalupas. One of the primary complaints about the over 20 new menu items is that they simply don't make sense. "This confuses me so much, crème brûlée ... crunch wrap slider?!!??" one Redditor said. That was followed by comments like, "A bunch of weird mashups," and someone else asking, "What is that nonsense?"
Some folks weren't completely convinced that Taco Bell's strange offerings are even real, given how out of place they seem on a Mexican fast food menu. One person questioned, "Is this an early April Fool's joke?" Another stated, "I would have thought this was AI slop if I saw these LTOs on Facebook lol." It's not just the nonsensical latest offerings that are disappointing — several people took issue with the fact that many of the new menu items are sweet instead of spicy and savory.
Reddit thinks Taco Bell is featuring too much dessert
If there's one thing that will ruffle the feathers of fast food customers, it's seeing their favorite quick-serve restaurant throw a bunch of items on the menu that don't seem to belong. That's one of Reddit's main problems with Taco Bell's plethora of new sweet options, such as a Milk Bar Birthday Cake Empanada and the Salt & Straw Tacolate Chiller. One Redditor said, "Looks like a list made for the Starbucks crowd." Another suspected Taco Bell of having an identity crisis, stating, "It's like watching someone desperately try to be something they're not." In fairness, not everyone is offended by the dessert options, with some people indicating they agreed with one person's comment: "Crème Brûlée Crunchwrap Slider ... god dammit sign me up!"
Another major complaint dealt with the apparent lack of regional fare. Being that Taco Bell has made its name in the fast food industry selling Mexican food (ironically, you won't find a Taco Bell in Mexico), it rubbed some people the wrong way seeing so many menu items that have little to no association with Mexican cuisine.
One person was particularly incensed by this, lamenting, "You're a Taco joint and can't even bother to add any traditional Mexican food offerings to the menu. No tostadas. No taquitos or flautas. No enchiladas. No tamales. No elote. No tortas. No chimichanga." Still, despite the flak that Taco Bell's new menu items are receiving on Reddit, it's safe to assume that not everyone will despise how these contemporary products taste, and some favorable reviews praising a few of these curious choices will appear online before long.