'A Bunch Of Weird Mashups' — Reddit Is Not Impressed By Taco Bell's New Menu Items

Here at The Takeout, we've been highlighting some of the new products that are gracing the Taco Bell menu in 2026. From the Mexican pizza receiving a double makeover to a limited-time Crunchwrap debuting alongside the return of nacho fries, there's plenty for Taco Bell fans to be excited about. Still, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and dozens of folks have taken to Reddit to express their disappointment — and confusion — regarding many of the new menu items.

It's somewhat unsurprising that people are spotting flaws in Taco Bell's newest offerings, given the sheer magnitude of products unveiled at its annual Live Más Live event. Options like cheesy sliders and the Mountain Dew Baja Midnight Pie seem a bit disjointed from Taco Bell classics like gorditas and chalupas. One of the primary complaints about the over 20 new menu items is that they simply don't make sense. "This confuses me so much, crème brûlée ... crunch wrap slider?!!??" one Redditor said. That was followed by comments like, "A bunch of weird mashups," and someone else asking, "What is that nonsense?"

Some folks weren't completely convinced that Taco Bell's strange offerings are even real, given how out of place they seem on a Mexican fast food menu. One person questioned, "Is this an early April Fool's joke?" Another stated, "I would have thought this was AI slop if I saw these LTOs on Facebook lol." It's not just the nonsensical latest offerings that are disappointing — several people took issue with the fact that many of the new menu items are sweet instead of spicy and savory.