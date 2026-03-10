Taco Bell's Iconic Mexican Pizza Is Getting More Than One Makeover
When Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza returned to the menu in 2022, fans of the popular fusion fare rejoiced (and didn't waste any time upgrading it by swapping nacho cheese for the traditional Mexican Pizza sauce). But although customers cherished the crispy tortillas housing seasoned beef, tomatoes, a three-cheese blend, and the signature sauce, the company thought the recipe could be improved. The fast food chain has run with that idea and decided to introduce two bold new versions of the dish in hopes they will encourage more folks to Live Más.
One way Taco Bell is reshaping the way we think about its Mexican Pizza is by swapping the seasoned beef for slow-roasted chicken. The Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza with Jalapeño Citrus Salsa features black beans and fresh salsa mixing it up with roasted chicken between two crunchy tortillas. On paper, it's got everything the palate could want; earthy and savory tastes meld with vibrant heat and acidity for a balanced meal that's sure to win over a few Taco Bell newcomers.
It's safe to assume customers will still be able to supplement their order with various upgrades and add-ons, allowing people to make the new Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza their own, be it via ordering sour cream, guacamole, or seasoned rice to accompany the dish. Folks looking for something completely different are also in luck, as the second way Taco Bell has dreamed up to elevate the Mexican Pizza is a nod to the chain's south-of-the-border flair.
Taco Bell miniaturizes the Mexican Pizza, sort of
Long gone are the Taco Bell chihuahua ads we all adored in the 1990s. Today, we exist in the Live Más era, and with it comes more than 20 new culinary creations joining the Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza on the 2026 menu. Multiple beverages and dessert options are receiving a gastronomic makeover. Some of you may have already heard the chain will feature a new, limited-time Crunch Wrap that pairs perfectly with Nacho Fries (the latter of which are getting a permanent spot on the menu, finally).
Still, Taco Bell isn't stopping with just one example of reimagining the Mexican Pizza. Another iteration of the popular menu item will veer away from the fusion concept and lean more towards a concept our neighbors to the south have perfected with Mexican Pizza Empanadas. What some may soon be calling finger food at its best, the bite-sized pockets of dough are stuffed with the same seasoned beef and three cheeses that won people over to the original menu item along with the Mexican Pizza sauce served on the side as a dipping option.
It's unclear whether the new Mexican Pizza variants will remain on the menu or if they're going to be featured as limited-time offerings. Given that the latter is a real possibility, it would behoove anyone excited about either of Taco Bell's new Mexican Pizzas to get their hands on them before they're gone.