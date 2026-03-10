Taco Bell's Iconic Mexican Pizza Is Getting More Than One Makeover

When Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza returned to the menu in 2022, fans of the popular fusion fare rejoiced (and didn't waste any time upgrading it by swapping nacho cheese for the traditional Mexican Pizza sauce). But although customers cherished the crispy tortillas housing seasoned beef, tomatoes, a three-cheese blend, and the signature sauce, the company thought the recipe could be improved. The fast food chain has run with that idea and decided to introduce two bold new versions of the dish in hopes they will encourage more folks to Live Más.

One way Taco Bell is reshaping the way we think about its Mexican Pizza is by swapping the seasoned beef for slow-roasted chicken. The Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza with Jalapeño Citrus Salsa features black beans and fresh salsa mixing it up with roasted chicken between two crunchy tortillas. On paper, it's got everything the palate could want; earthy and savory tastes meld with vibrant heat and acidity for a balanced meal that's sure to win over a few Taco Bell newcomers.

It's safe to assume customers will still be able to supplement their order with various upgrades and add-ons, allowing people to make the new Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza their own, be it via ordering sour cream, guacamole, or seasoned rice to accompany the dish. Folks looking for something completely different are also in luck, as the second way Taco Bell has dreamed up to elevate the Mexican Pizza is a nod to the chain's south-of-the-border flair.