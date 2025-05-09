Why The Taco Bell Chihuahua Ads Got The Company Into Hot Water

Taco Bell has a habit of revisiting the past in an effort to spark nostalgia, like it did with the limited-time Decades Menu that brought back fans' old favorite foods. What the chain doesn't want to revisit, though, is its 1990s ad campaign that featured Gidget the chihuahua and the voice actor Carlos Alazraqui. Together, these two planted the phrase "Yo quiero Taco Bell" in the minds of millennials for eternity. However, it turns out that the story behind Taco Bell's infamous ad campaign doesn't exactly match the chill vibes the fast food restaurant was trying to give off at the time.

At a 1996 New York trade show, Joseph Shields and Thomas Rinks were pitching their idea for a cartoon dog they called "Psycho Chihuahua." They were spotted by Taco Bell's licensing manager Ed Alfaro who then took the idea back to Taco Bell. After a few months of what seemed like the fast food company preparing to run with "Psycho Chihuahua," Taco Bell then shocked not only Shields and Rinks but also Alfaro by pulling out of the deal.

Not long after, Taco Bell partnered with a different ad agency, TBWA Chiat/Day, which presented an idea for an ad campaign starring a talking chihuahua. Despite Alfaro pointing out the similarities between this ad and the one pitched by Shields and Rinks, company executives including Peter Waller, the chain's president, and Chief Marketing Officer Vada Hill decided to roll with the new chihuahua idea. Unsurprisingly, Shields and Rinks filed a lawsuit against Taco Bell shortly after the first commercial aired in 1997.