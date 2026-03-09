Taco Bell's New Rumored Menu Has A Limited-Time Crunchwrap And Fries That Are Sure To Sell Out

St. Patrick's Day may get all the hype, but two days later, that's when the real fun begins. Italians will celebrate St. Joseph's Day with zeppole, while birdwatchers will rejoice in the return of the swallows to Capistrano. Fast food fans, however, may be making a beeline for Taco Bell, since March 19 is also the day that several new menu items are set to launch (according to an Instagram scoop, that is).

One addition that's likely to be well-received is the Crispy Chicken Crunchwrap Slider, something that was tested in Nashville, Tennessee, stores last fall. It's basically a Crunchwrap filled with fried chicken, cheese, pico de gallo, and either Creamy Chipotle or Sriracha Chile sauces. As for the "slider" part of the name, there's no burger bun, but the item is smaller than standard Crunchwraps. While this iteration of the Crunchwrap Slider may be new, the concept dates back to 2014, which implies it has the staying power that only popularity can grant.

Another venerable item, the Nacho Fries introduced in 2018, also gets a spring 2026 makeover. This item has been removed from and re-added to the menu umpteen times, but this time there's a twist to the standard formula. The newest version, Steak & Guac Nacho Fries, sees these seasoned fries topped with bits of beef and guacamole, and what appears to be sour cream in addition to the usual neon-orange cheese sauce. How long will these fries stay on the menu? Only Taco Bell knows, so if you want to try them, you'd better make your move fairly soon.