Chicken Nuggets Are Returning To Taco Bell Twice In 2025

Remember Taco Bell's chicken nuggets? The ones that were released for a limited time just before the end of last year? Taco Bell has announced that the company will be re-releasing the tortilla-crusted chicken nuggets not once, but twice this coming year, during its Live Más event yesterday. Taco Bell is also collaborating with Mike's Hot Honey to create a new Diablo sauce to accompany the nuggets — probably so our taste buds don't get bored.

The company hasn't specified just when they'll be out, but Restaurant Business reports that you'll have a lot of time to get them. The trade outlet says the crispy nuggets will be available for 21 weeks this year, which means you won't have to scramble to your nearest location to get an order when they're initially released.

My recollection is that they were fine. The whole chunks of white chicken were a little on the dry side and the shell was somewhat hard and knobby, but I know superfans loved them. They were served with a new Bell dipping sauce along with a Hidden Valley Fire Ranch and a jalapeño honey mustard (which was my favorite). There was no information on whether or not those sauces would return as well.