Which Fast Food Chain Has The Most Vegetarian Options?
As someone who has been vegetarian for over a decade, I know that fast food chains have come a long way in regards to their vegetarian offerings. Nowadays, most places offer several vegetarian menu items, not just fries (although there is one ingredient that prevents fries from being vegetarian at several fast food chains). What's more, just about all fast food chains allow customers to swap meat items — for example, pieces of chicken — for vegetarian alternatives, ensuring that meaty dishes can be made vegetarian. That being said, sometimes it's nice to just pull up to the drive-thru and have the ability to choose from a large number of official vegetarian menu options. Taco Bell has made this scenario possible as it currently offers over 15 different vegetarian options, far more than any other fast food chain.
Typically, when fast food restaurants offer a high number of meat-free options, it's because they use meat substitutes like vegetarian burger patties. However, Taco Bell doesn't need fake meat to be able to provide so many vegetarian options since the Mexican-inspired food it serves often features beans. Beans are a natural source of plant-based protein that can easily form the centerpiece of a dish. This allows Taco Bell to experiment with a world of vegetarian possibilities without compromising on flavor or nutrition.
Taco Bell's many vegetarian items
Nearly all of Taco Bell's vegetarian menu options are similar to the chain's meat-filled items. For example, the Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme is very similar to the Crunchwrap Supreme; the only difference is that black beans are used in place of seasoned beef. Other satisfying vegetarian menu items include the Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito which is very similar to other burritos, particularly the chain's Cheesy Double Beef Burrito. That being said, there are some unique vegetarian sides. These include Taco Bell's Pintos N Cheese and its Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes.
Since Taco Bell brought back breakfast, a whole new menu has opened up for vegetarians to explore. The Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito with Potato is a default vegetarian menu item as is the hash brown side. Modifications can also be made to dishes listed on the breakfast menu. A breakfast modification worth trying is substituting the meat for potato bites in the chain's selection of breakfast quesadillas.
As an added bonus, many Taco Bell menu items, including both those served at breakfast and at other times of the day, can be modified to be made vegan. However, removing the dairy doesn't mean the quality of your meal will suffer. Thanks to Taco Bell's long list of vegan add-ons, including guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapeño peppers, potatoes, and seasoned rice, there's no reason why vegetarian or even vegan Taco Bell meals should lack flavor.