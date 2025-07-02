8 Taco Bell Menu Items You Should Never Order, According To Employees
Taco Bell has built a loyal following thanks to its bold flavors, over-the-top creations, and late-night hours. But behind the curtain, not everything is as crave-worthy as it seems, at least according to the people who actually work there. We combed through Reddit AMAs, YouTube breakdowns, and comment threads full of former and current Taco Bell employees to find out what they personally refuse to eat.
Whether it's due to questionable prep, ingredients that sit out for hours, or food that never quite meets the quality bar, these are the menu items insiders say they avoid at all costs. Some responses are funny, some are gross, and some might just change how you order the next time you hit the drive-thru.
We're not going to judge you if you still wanna grab your favorite Taco Bell order, but if you're curious about what not to get, these tips might be worth a read before your next Taco Bell run.
1. Steak
When it comes to Taco Bell meats, not everything is created equal — just ask the employees. In a Reddit post welcoming questions, a Taco Bell manager shared their go-to order and what they avoid like the plague. "I would NEVER eat the steak, my crew calls it dear [sic] ankles," they joked. But were they really kidding?
The nickname most likely comes from the texture and quality of the meat, which they say doesn't resemble anything you would want in a taco shell. While the Taco Bell site describes the steak as "marinated and grilled," that would lead you to think the meat is cooked on location at the restaurant. According to a former employee, the meat comes in pre-packaged plastic bags, which are dropped in hot water to reheat.
With its higher price tag, reputation among employees, and the fact that some of the ingredients in the steak have been linked to negative health outcomes, this so-called premium option might not be worth the splurge.
2. Guacamole
Guacamole is a staple in traditional Mexican cuisine. It's fresh, creamy, and packed with flavor. And while Taco Bell is far from authentic Mexican food (its failed expansion into Mexico says it all), it pulls from those traditions and reimagines them for the American fast-food crowd. So guac should be a safe, satisfying add-on. But according to some employees, it's anything but.
In a Reddit thread where a Taco Bell employee was asked, "Are there any ingredients that are gross in your opinion?" they didn't hesitate: "The only gross one is guac." In a follow-up comment, they added, "I would NEVER do the guac though, it's usually like the least used ingredient and is usually left out in a warm environment."
That's a major red flag. According to the USDA, perishable foods like guacamole should be stored below 40 degrees Fahrenheit to prevent bacterial growth. When left out at warmer temperatures, even briefly, it can become a breeding ground for harmful pathogens like listeria or salmonella. Next time you get Taco Bell to go, try a simple guacamole recipe instead. Better safe than sorry.
3. Potatoes
Taco Bell's seasoned potatoes show up across the menu, from burritos to bowls, and serve as a go-to swap for vegetarians. But if you've ever bitten into a hard, dry spud, you're not imagining things. A Reddit user asked a Taco Bell store manager what everyone was wondering: "Why are the potatoes always hard?" The response was blunt: "They are left in the heating cabinet on top of the line."
In a follow-up, the manager revealed the deeper issue: "It's all based on the cost of the product, and corporate. To them it's wasting product and potatoes take 3–4 mins to fry and people get f***ing PISSED when they have to wait."
In other words, instead of cooking them fresh, staff may rely on pre-made batches that sit under heat for extended periods, leaving you with starchy, shriveled cubes instead of crisp golden goodness. If you're craving potatoes done right, you might be better off elsewhere.
4. Cinnamon twists
You know someone's about to spill everything when they open a Reddit post with "I just quit, AMA," because that person has absolutely nothing to lose. In one Reddit thread, a former Taco Bell employee did just that, and they didn't hold back when asked if there were any items they would personally avoid. Their answer? The Cinnamon Twists.
They may look light, airy, and sweet, but Cinnamon Twists might be worth skipping. "The cinnamon twists will just reflect whatever the fryer tastes like," they wrote, adding that "not many people were trained to clean and maintain the fryer." That's not exactly the warm, sugary bite you were probably expecting.
Improper fryer maintenance can be a flavor issue, but it can be a food safety one, too. Old oil can degrade, causing off smells and tastes, and potentially introducing harmful compounds if not changed regularly. So if your Cinnamon Twists taste a little like chicken or tacos, you're probably not imagining it.
5. Anything after 10 p.m.
You've heard that "nothing good happens after midnight," but according to a former Taco Bell employee, the cut-off time is even earlier, 10 p.m., to be exact. In a Reddit AMA, a former employee didn't hold back when asked for insider tips. "Don't eat at TB after 10 PM. The secret shoppers can't come after 10, so all the standards go out the window," they wrote.
In fast food, "secret shoppers" are mystery customers who report on everything from cleanliness to order accuracy. But if they're off the clock, which according to this employee, they are at later hours, some employees might take that as a cue to ease up on everything. That can mean sloppier prep, cutting corners, or holding food past its prime, none of which pairs well with your Crunchwrap.
Late-night Taco Bell runs are a rite of passage, but if you care about quality or how you're going to feel the morning after, maybe don't make it your first stop after a night out.
6. Quesadillas
One Reddit user called out Taco Bell's quesadillas as a "joke answer" to the question of what not to order, but there was real truth behind it. "Six dollars for something you could make at home for cheaper," they complained. It was likely framed as a joke because complaining about something as basic as the quesadilla's pricing can feel petty, especially compared to other issues employees had that raised actual food safety concerns. But a flimsy, overpriced quesadilla can still be a serious letdown.
Quesadillas at Taco Bell have long had a reputation for being under-filled and overpriced. For a few bucks more, you could get an entire combo meal. And while they're marketed as melty and satisfying, the reality often feels more like a warm tortilla with a whisper of cheese, sauce, and a few pieces of protein.
Bottom line: When it comes to quesadillas, you're probably better off saving your money and making your own at home. You just need cheese, a tortilla, and a hot pan. But if you do decide to order one, you can use this hack to pay less than half the price.
7. Breakfast
They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so why cheat yourself? If you're hoping Taco Bell can fuel your morning, think again. Although Taco Bell's breakfast menu might be a go-to for some, not everyone's on board, especially not some of the employees. In a Reddit thread where one worker dished on what they refuse to eat, breakfast got a hard pass. "I don't like anything on the breakfast menu," they admitted. "The preparation and the ingredients that go on the items just make it disgusting to me."
Their biggest complaint was the amount of grease, which feels more like a nap trap than a morning boost. "It's all very greasy and very, very nasty. I can't stomach it," they added. On top of that, they said it's more expensive than it should be, especially considering the quality. But if your curiosity (or hangover) get the best of you and you want to try it out for yourself, here's what time Taco Bell stops serving breakfast.
8. Beans
Taco Bell's beans are everywhere. They're rolled into burritos, layered into nachos, spooned into tacos and even added to some of Taco Bell secret menu items. But if you knew how they were made, you might think twice before ordering them. In a YouTube video summarizing Taco Bell employee confessions, one detail stood out: The beans reportedly come out of a package looking like cat food. Water is added to rehydrate them, and then they sit in a pan all day.
That's already not the most appetizing visual, but it gets worse. As the beans start to dry out throughout the day, workers simply add more water to keep them going. That means by the time you're ordering a late-night bean burrito, what you're getting may have been sitting around for hours. As the video put it, "You're probably drunk though, so you don't care." But what if you're not drunk and you do care? You might want to skip the beans and go with something a little fresher.