Here's What Taco Bell's Steak Is Actually Made Of

If you're anything like me, the less you think about what goes into your fast food order the happier you'll be. But sticking your head in the sand isn't exactly the best advice, even if thinking about fast food being 'healthy' is itself a bit of a dead end. If you find yourself at the Taco Bell drive-thru grabbing a bite to eat, you may be tempted to order something with steak, but is Taco Bell's steak made of beef and beef alone? Nope, not even close.

To its credit, the first ingredient listed on Taco Bell's ingredient statement for its steak is in fact beef, but the list doesn't stop there. The steak is made of beef, water, seasoning, and sodium phosphates. That doesn't seem so bad, except for the fact that the seasoning itself has some 18 different ingredients and that's not to mention the sauce the steak comes in, which itself has a lively seasoning mix.

Some of the ingredients in the seasoning are fairly innocuous, including salt, brown sugar, cocoa powder, onion powder, tomato powder, garlic powder, and lemon juice powder. Other ingredients have us scratching our heads a bit more, like carrageenan, disodium inosinate, disodium guanylate, corn syrup solids, and the unnervingly vague ingredient simply labeled as "spice."