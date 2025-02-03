What Exactly Is Processed Red Meat?

Red meat is an important component of cuisines around the globe, from the popular short ribs known as galbi in South Korea to the beloved Double-Double at In-N-Out in California. Some cultures avoid red meat for religious or ethical reasons, while others avoid red meat for personal justifications. But on the whole, you'll see red meat everywhere. In its various forms, red meat is easily one of the most consumed meats in the world. So, what does it mean for red meat to be processed?

Meat is considered "processed" when it undergoes some version of manmade transformation, either to extend the food's shelf life or to alter the taste or texture. There are several ways meat can be preserved (think salted pork or smoked sausages) and you probably consume way more than you think. Processing meat can include the injection of preservatives, smoking, or curing. It's not enough to be ground or minced, the meat must be altered in some way.