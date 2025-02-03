What Exactly Is Processed Red Meat?
Red meat is an important component of cuisines around the globe, from the popular short ribs known as galbi in South Korea to the beloved Double-Double at In-N-Out in California. Some cultures avoid red meat for religious or ethical reasons, while others avoid red meat for personal justifications. But on the whole, you'll see red meat everywhere. In its various forms, red meat is easily one of the most consumed meats in the world. So, what does it mean for red meat to be processed?
Meat is considered "processed" when it undergoes some version of manmade transformation, either to extend the food's shelf life or to alter the taste or texture. There are several ways meat can be preserved (think salted pork or smoked sausages) and you probably consume way more than you think. Processing meat can include the injection of preservatives, smoking, or curing. It's not enough to be ground or minced, the meat must be altered in some way.
Not all red meats are processed, but many are
When you think of red meat, you may just think about beef and pork, but red meat also includes venison, lamb, mutton, and even horse. Red meat comes from the muscle of a mammal and appears in that signature dark red color (though that red juice in your steak packaging isn't actually blood). White meats include multiple kinds of poultry, most commonly chicken and turkey, along with rabbit and other game. Red meats and white meats may undergo the same treatments on the path to becoming "processed."
While pork and beef are both considered red meats, hamburgers and hot dogs are not the same when it comes to processing. Hot dogs are heavily processed and filled with additives to extend their shelf life, while generally hamburgers aren't altered beyond grinding or mincing. Deli meats are perhaps the most notorious processed meats, given how they're chock full of preservatives and additives that allow a longer use period. Beef jerky is also considered processed red meat, and so is bacon (yes, sadly even Billionaire's Bacon).